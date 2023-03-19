Home News High jumper Dick Fosbury dies | nachrichtenleicht.de
Dick Fosbury high jump. (dpa news/AP)

Fosbury was very important for the sport of high jump. He changed the sport forever. He invented a new technique to jump extra high. You jump over the measuring bar with your back down. Before, everyone had jumped belly down. The jumping technique was named after Fosbury. It’s called the “Fosbury Flop”. Today this jump technique is common.

The “Fosbury flop” has been known since the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico. Back then, Fosbury won the gold medal in the high jump. He jumped 2.24 meters with his technique.

