[Epoch Times, October 28, 2022]After Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, entered his third term, he continued to carry out high-level personnel arrangements. Currently, the secretaries of Shanghai and Guangdong have changed people. Huang Kunming, a close associate of Xi Jinping, also serves as the secretary of Guangdong.

Among the seven members of the new Politburo Standing Committee, including Li Qiang, Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, Cai Qi, Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, and Li Xi, Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, it means that the secretaries of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong will have to be replaced.

On the afternoon of October 28, Xinhua News Agency reported that the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China decided that Li Xi would no longer serve as secretary, standing committee member and member of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, and Huang Kunming would concurrently serve as a member, standing committee and secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee.

According to Hong Kong’s “Sing Tao.com”, it is quite rare that the minister of the Central Propaganda Department was parachuted into Guangdong as the provincial party secretary.

Huang Kunming was born in November 1956 and is from Shanghang, Fujian. He entered the Fujian officialdom in 1982 and served as the secretary of the Yongding County Party Committee and the mayor of Longyan. He was the former Fujian ministry of Xi Jinping.

Huang Kunming was transferred to the mayor of Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province in 1999. Three years later, Xi Jinping changed from the governor of Fujian to the secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and continued to be Huang Kunming’s boss. Huang Kunming later served as Secretary of the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, Minister of Propaganda, and Secretary of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee. After Xi Jinping came to power, Huang Kunming was transferred to the Central Committee and served as Deputy Minister and Executive Deputy Minister of the Central Propaganda Department.

At the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Huang Kunming entered the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and served as the Minister of Central Propaganda. He strictly controlled ideology and vigorously touted “Xi’s core and Xi’s thought”.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the outside world has speculated who will enter the new high-level organization of the Communist Party of China. Current affairs commentator Zhou Xiaohui’s article analyzed Huang Kunming, saying that Huang is good at trying to figure out Xi’s mind. After Xi took office in 2012, he was transferred to Beijing to serve as the deputy minister of the Central Propaganda Department until the minister. The biggest feature of Huang Kunming is that he understands Xi’s mind and can follow Xi Jinping closely, which is the so-called “loyalty”, but he is not special.

Recently, the CCP officialdom has undergone intensive personnel adjustments.

The personnel changes that have been announced so far include Shi Taifeng replacing You Quan as head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China; Li Shulei replacing Huang Kunming as head of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; Beijing Mayor Chen Jining as Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee;

Responsible editor: Fang Xiao#