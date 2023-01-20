The increase in the price of green banana in Santa Marta It has generated concern among sellers and buyers, due to the fact that the sales and consumption of this product have decreased on a large scale in the city.

In a tour carried out by the newspaper THE REPORTER in the field of public marketit was found that approximately six bananas are worth $2,000, a situation that puts one of the most important foods in Santa Marta and the department in general in ‘check’.

In dialogue with this journalistic house, Estelia Bornachera, A green banana seller in the market assures that “sales have dropped considerably due to the increase in this product. Currently, I have to sell six or seven bananas for $2,000. We buy expensive bananas, from the Banana Zone they tell us that those are the prices and that’s how we have to sell them. The truth is that this year is more expensive than in previous years”.

Meanwhile, Gladys Ospino expressed that “the situation is serious. As a consumer of the product, I used to buy 20 0 25 bananas for $2,000 and now, I only manage to buy six for that value and small. In addition, he could not understand that we are the ones who grow the product because it is from our land, but we have to buy it more expensive than in other cities. It’s not logical.”

During the tour of the commercial sector, THE REPORTER also talked with Heriberto Sossa, who is a wholesaler of green bananas and in his words he hinted at the dissatisfaction he feels for the increase in the product. “Today I have to sell the banana bale for $28,000 thousand, because the product is very expensive. Imagine, as a seller I used to buy a bale for $6,000 to sell it for $10,000, but now, if that’s the case, I can sell it for $30,000 because you practically don’t earn anything. Added to it, sales have dropped remarkably; Until nowI have only sold 12 or 15 bales, previously at this time I had already sold more than 30. What if the product was not consumed in this department?

Lastly, the citizen Javier Machado He stated that “I can tell you that the green banana has a different value every day, one tries to buy as much daily as possible, even if it is little, but the rise it is having is impressive. Iusually $2,000 bananas and all they give me is five or six. You want to take home, but what you consume is less and less. Having the Banana Zone so close and the food is very expensive.”

It is worth mentioning that, in an interview with this means of communication, the president of the Association of Banana Growers of Magdalena and La Guajira, Asbama, José Zúñiga Cotes, He stated that there are several factors that led to the rise in the price of the fruit.

“One of the factors that led to the increase in the price of the green banana is the same as that of the rest of the family basket, since it is a generator of formal employment, so production must go hand in hand with the increase in the cost of life,” he mentioned Zúñiga Cotes.

Read also: Price of the green banana is through the roof: different factors have led to the rise