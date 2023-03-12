Home News High prices of Sudanese sesame in the global market
News

High prices of Sudanese sesame in the global market

by admin
High prices of Sudanese sesame in the global market

Sudani Net:

Prices of white Sudanese sesame for Port Sudan delivery jumped by $50 per metric ton, rising from $1,630 to $1,680.

As reported by the Sudanese Trade Point, and according to the daily bulletin of international prices issued by the Planning and Research Department of the Sudanese Trade Point, the prices of Indian white sesame increased by about $4, to reach $1914.2.

The price of Ethiopian sesame reached $1,700 per metric ton, while the price of Nigerian mixed sesame reached $1,500 and Tanzanian $1,535.

On the other hand, the price of peanuts reached 1750 dollars and soybeans 500 dollars

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Direct hit-the backcourt was intercepted by Najib with a long shot and scored 0-1 at the national football team behind Saudi Arabia_yan Jun

You may also like

“Black face” taught in primary school. Parents protest:...

Sharing ‘Şero’ from Kılıçdaroğlu

The ordeal experienced by Lady, the rose seller

Oscars 2023 – For the first time in...

D1-LONATO / J20: Hope finds a smile against...

These are the ten trends in digital marketing...

Migrants: boat capsizes, 30 missing. NGOs accuse Italy...

Wen Mao Chen Jincai: AIoT will flex its...

New protests in Greece over railway tragedy

Luca da Cortona “returns” home: a major exhibition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy