Prices of white Sudanese sesame for Port Sudan delivery jumped by $50 per metric ton, rising from $1,630 to $1,680.

As reported by the Sudanese Trade Point, and according to the daily bulletin of international prices issued by the Planning and Research Department of the Sudanese Trade Point, the prices of Indian white sesame increased by about $4, to reach $1914.2.

The price of Ethiopian sesame reached $1,700 per metric ton, while the price of Nigerian mixed sesame reached $1,500 and Tanzanian $1,535.

On the other hand, the price of peanuts reached 1750 dollars and soybeans 500 dollars

