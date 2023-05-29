High-quality courses are shared among the three places to enhance well-being and education synergy_中国网

Focus on “city” and “education”



High-quality courses are shared among the three places to enhance welfare and education synergy



Shijia Primary School Xiongan Campus covers an area of ​​28,560 square meters and can accommodate more than 840 students in 24 classes

The Xiongan Campus of Shijia Primary School will welcome the first batch of new students in September this year

Promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei should ultimately be reflected in improving people’s well-being and promoting common prosperity. It is necessary to promote the sharing of high-quality elementary and middle school basic education resources in Beijing and Tianjin with Hebei, and deepen cooperation in the teaching staff, discipline construction, and achievement transformation of colleges and universities in the region.

New high-quality schools, mutual visits between teachers and students, scientific research exchanges, one-on-one “pair” assistance… The foundation of people’s livelihood is education. Educational synergy is the core of the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that in recent years, Beijing has taken multiple measures to help the development of education in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei through multiple channels. Now the coordinated development of education in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has taken shape.

There is a “Beijing Famous School” at the doorstep of Xiongan residents

In April this year, more than 100 teachers from Xiongan Campus of Chaoyang District Experimental Primary School and Xiong’an Rongxi Branch of Chaoyang District Experimental Primary School held a series of science and technology activities themed “Youth Science and Technology Dreams, Innovation and Building the Future” held by Beijing Chaoyang District Experimental Primary School. A group of students came to Beijing to participate in activities with the students of the school to explore the mysteries of science together. “It’s really rewarding to participate in science and technology activities with students in Beijing.” A student from the Xiong’an campus said after the event.

In fact, it is not the first time in Chaoyang Experimental Primary School Education Group to carry out group activities across regions. Students from Beijing and Xiongyuan also walked into the Argentine embassy and the Nigerian cultural center together, and participated in the “Belt and Road” hand-in-hand activities, etc. A reporter from Beiqing Daily learned that in order to help improve the public service level and comprehensive carrying capacity of Xiongan New Area, Beijing actively supports and actively cooperates. In 2018, Beijing and Xionghe signed a Xiong’an education development cooperation agreement, and Beijing promoted the “Building Three Aids Four” project. Among them, Chaoyang District Experimental Primary School Education Group and Rongcheng Primary School formed a support pair. On March 1, 2018, Chaoyang District Experimental Primary School Education Group assisted Rongcheng Primary School in running schools.

Since then, Chaoyang District Experimental Primary School Education Group has given support to Rongcheng Primary School in teaching, teaching and research through principal guidance, expert guidance, famous teacher studios, group guidance, and post exchanges. “Before the epidemic, Beijing expert teachers walked into Xiong’an two days a week to teach, research and guide the teachers of Xiong’an brother schools face to face. From the formulation of teaching objectives to the design and implementation of teaching plans, they taught hands-on. During the epidemic, the two places Teachers have also conducted collective lesson preparation remotely many times.” A teacher from Xiong’an Campus of Chaoyang Experimental Primary School mentioned in an interview with the media that her classroom has also changed from the original traditional indoctrination teaching to a “student-centered” classroom. Various forms such as practical inquiry can stimulate students’ interest in learning.

Not only that, the Chaoyang Experimental Primary School Education Group also sent 1,600 basketballs, 300 waist drums, 100 African drums, 16 Chinese drums, etc. to the school, and invited Peking Opera masters, art masters, intangible cultural heritage inheritors, foreign teachers and other high-quality education Resources entered Rongcheng Primary School. “Since the availability of these resources, the school has successively opened more than a dozen after-school service clubs, such as basketball clubs, African drum clubs, and cheerleading clubs.” The teacher mentioned that now, the school has been rated as the best after-school club in Hebei Province. Service Model School. Both myself and the children are the beneficiaries of the pairing assistance, and the quality of teaching in the school has been significantly improved.

The new schools with high standards and high configuration will continue to serve the residents of Xiong’an New Area, greatly enhancing the carrying capacity and attractiveness of Xiong’an New Area. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, as of April 2023, all three “turnkey” schools in Xiong’an New District, Hebei Province aided by Beijing will be completed and delivered, and Beijing No. 4 Middle School, Shijia Primary School, and Beihai Kindergarten will be arranged to undertake follow-up school running work.

Promote Beijing No. 80 Middle School, Zhongguancun No. 3 Primary School, Chaoyang District Experimental Primary School and Liuyi Kindergarten to assist Xiong’an New District to run schools, providing local residents with “Beijing famous schools at their doorstep”. Vocational schools such as Beijing Jinyu Science and Technology School and Fengtai District Vocational Education Center have cooperated with the New District Vocational Education Center to improve the school-running level of the three counties’ vocational education centers. Strengthen the training of cadres and key teachers in Xiong’an New District to help cadres and teachers improve their abilities and qualities. More than 40 schools in Beijing have successively connected and supported relevant institutions in Xiongan New Area.

28 new kindergartens for primary and secondary schools in the sub-center of the city

As the other wing of Beijing’s new “two wings”, the Beijing City Sub-center also uses the “one-day-one” change to demonstrate to the outside world the vitality of joint growth in the field of education. The continuous improvement of public services is an important starting point for retaining people, and education is one of them. “Many high-quality schools have set up branch schools in Tongzhou, and they are the same legal person as the schools in the central city. The schools on both sides are under unified management, and the teachers are also high-quality teachers. Today’s education in Tongzhou is worth looking forward to.” The child is in kindergarten this year and lives in Tongzhou. Mr. Zhang, who lives near Xinhua Street in the district, told Beiqing Daily that the Tongzhou Campus of the High School Affiliated to the First Normal University near his home has been stationed in Tongzhou for several years. Seeing that the school is getting better and better, he and his wife decided that their children will go to school in Tongzhou.

The Tongzhou Campus of the High School Affiliated to the First Normal University is one of the high-quality resources introduced by Tongzhou in accordance with the “five in one” (unified legal person, unified team, unified management, unified curriculum, and unified enrollment) management model. In addition, high-quality resources in central urban areas such as Beijing Primary School, Shijia Primary School, Yiyou Haisheng Experimental Park, Beijing No. 5 Kindergarten, Beihai Kindergarten, and Huangchenggen Primary School have also been deployed in Tongzhou. The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Education Commission introduced that in recent years, the city has concentrated high-quality resources in the city to support the education of the sub-center, and built 28 new primary and secondary schools and kindergartens within the Tongzhou District, adding 43,000 high-quality degrees, focusing on planning and construction around the administrative office area14 Primary and secondary schools, kindergartens. Introduced a number of high-quality resources in the central urban area, established Beijing schools, established Beijing No. 1 Experimental School and Beijing No. 1 Experimental Middle School, etc.

On the basis of newly building and introducing high-quality famous schools to run branch schools, the Beijing Youth Daily reporter also learned that the city has promoted the overall improvement of the basic education level of the sub-center through “one-to-one” support. At present, the city has coordinated 63 high-quality schools to “one “One to One” supports schools in Tongzhou District. It is reported that in 2017, the Beijing Municipal Education Commission launched the first phase of supporting Tongzhou Basic Education Quality Improvement Plan and Tongzhou District Teacher Quality Improvement Plan. In January this year, the city held a signing ceremony for the launch of the action plan to support the improvement of the quality of basic education in Tongzhou District, and then launched a new round of municipal-level support plans for Tongzhou District education. High-quality educational resources were introduced into Tongzhou District. Among them, Furong Primary School in Tongzhou District and Zhongguancun No. 3 Primary School in Haidian District, Gantang Central Kindergarten in Tongzhou District and China Children’s Center Kindergarten in Xicheng District, Tongzhou District Teacher Training Center and Beijing Institute of Education and other schools and teaching and research units have signed cooperation agreements…

“In 2017, we formed a ‘hand in hand’ school with Zhangjiawan Middle School in Tongzhou District. Over the years, we have conducted in-depth discussions and cooperation in terms of school culture construction, curriculum reform, characteristic development, education and teaching activities, and teacher training, and have achieved certain results. Achievements. Zhangjiawan Middle School has changed from an ordinary school to a school with unique characteristics in terms of aesthetic education and fine arts. The direct implantation of special courses and teachers in Dongcheng District Gongmei High School has continuously improved the school-running level of Zhangjiawan Middle School.” Wang Zexu, the principal of Dongcheng District Gongmei High School, mentioned it in an interview before.

More than 50,000 teachers from Tianjin and Hebei came to Beijing to train intensively

Beisan County and Beijing have established 13 basic education collaborative development communities, and Beijing’s primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and 14 schools in Beisan County have cooperated in running schools… The city has also continued to promote the extension of Beijing’s high-quality educational resources to Beisan County. According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Education Commission, in 2019, the Municipal Education Commission and the Langfang Municipal Government signed the “Agreement on Educational Development Cooperation in the Three North Counties”, guiding the Tongzhou District Education Commission to continue to promote the coordinated development of education with the three northern counties of Langfang, focusing on teacher follow-up training, school ” Hand in hand” exchanges and other aspects of cooperation.

Take Beijing Commercial School as an example. As early as 2016, the school signed a counterpart assistance agreement with Hebei Qinglong County Vocational Education Center to provide support in joint school running, cadre training, teacher training, and professional exchanges; Guide the Fuping Vocational Education Center to apply for the establishment of optometry and optician majors, help plan the construction of professional productive training bases, and promote the integrated development of vocational education in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei at the level of professional construction. In order to further expand the breadth and depth of school-school cooperation, the school also signed a vocational education exchange and cooperation agreement with the Fuping Vocational Education Center, in grassroots party building, ideological and political education, professional construction, teacher training, innovative employment guidance, resource cooperation and In-depth cooperation and exchanges in development and other aspects. Beijing Vocational College of Finance and Trade also jointly runs schools with Langfang Yanjing Vocational and Technical College, and has carried out in-depth cooperation in teacher-student visits, scientific research exchanges, teacher training, and project declarations. Beijing Vocational College of Finance and Trade cooperates with Dachang County Vocational and Technical Education Center to launch a cross-provincial “3+2” joint training pilot. The city also established the Sanhe Campus of Beijing Experimental School and the Sanhe Campus of Beijing Luhe Middle School.

It is reported that Beijing organizes nearly 100 school (garden) principals, management cadres, and key teachers from Beisan County to come to Beijing for training every year, and Beijing expert teachers also go to Beisan County to give lectures many times. This series of “combined boxing” has effectively improved the education and teaching level of the three counties in the north, and made “Beijing contribution” to the coordinated improvement of education in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Education Commission also introduced that in recent years, Beijing has strengthened teacher training in Tianjin and Hebei through various forms such as teacher exchange, course sharing, and remote training. There are more than 4,700 teachers. In order to continue to deepen the coordinated development of education in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, an overall framework agreement on the coordinated development of education in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period was signed. The Municipal Education Commission and some district education commissions have established a communication mechanism for educational development with Xiong’an New District in Hebei and cities around Beijing. Primary and secondary schools in Beijing and schools in 23 impoverished counties in Hebei Province have established more than 160 pairs of “hand in hand” assistance and cooperation. Beijing Jingshan School, Beijing No. 5 Middle School, Bayi School, Beijing No. 8 Middle School and other high-quality Beijing schools have established branch schools in many cities in Hebei to carry out cross-regional cooperation.

Li Yi, director of the Municipal Education Commission, once said that the capital’s education system will continue to improve the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei education coordination mechanism, fully support the education development of Xiong’an New Area, coordinate the extension of high-quality educational resources to the three counties in the north of Langfang, and promote the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei education to form more vivid practices .

When you come to the start-up area of ​​Xiong’an New District, a primary school campus with a classic courtyard layout is presented in front of you, taking traditional Chinese academies as a reference. This school, which covers an area of ​​28,560 square meters and can accommodate more than 840 students in 24 classes, is the Xiongan Campus of Shijia Primary School. As one of the turnkey projects of “Three Schools and One Hospital” that Beijing supports the construction of Xiong’an, the school will officially welcome the first batch of new students in September this year.

“The school’s information equipment, teaching, office equipment, kitchen and other equipment are all in place, and the reading room project will be well prepared before the start of the school year. The school’s campus culture is also being designed. I hope that as soon as students enter this school, they I can feel the strong atmosphere of ‘historian’.” Zhang Xinxin, the principal of Xiong’an Campus of Shijia Primary School, told Beijing Youth Daily that there are only 100 days before the start of school in September. In order to bring a brand new campus to the students, the whole school is in Nervously doing preparations for the new semester. At present, the school has started the second round of teacher recruitment.

The new school has even higher standards. Principal Zhang Xinxin said that the hardware and software of the Xiong’an campus of Shijia Primary School are all benchmarked against the main campus of Shijia Primary School. Taking teacher recruitment as an example, the Xiongan Campus strictly follows the teacher recruitment assessment system of Beijing Shijia Primary School. All teachers participating in the recruitment need to go through four stages: online preliminary review, offline review, on-site interview, and follow-up comprehensive examination. “We must strictly control the entrance. All the examiners involved in the recruitment are backbone teachers above the urban level of Shijia Primary School. After the assessment, they will select the best among the candidates according to the unified evaluation criteria.” Principal Zhang said. After entering the new semester, every month, special-grade teachers, key teachers, and senior teachers from Shijia Primary School will come to the Xiongan campus to provide regular professional training for local teachers.

In addition, after the start of the school year, the school will copy the relatively mature online teaching and research system of online joint research, concept consensus, and achievement sharing into the daily education and teaching of the Xiongan Campus of Shijia Primary School to help the high-quality development of the teacher team of the Xiongan Campus.

In terms of curriculum construction, the Xiongan Campus of Shijia Primary School has formulated a complete curriculum system in advance. On the basis of strictly implementing the new curriculum implementation plan and new curriculum standards, the campus vigorously develops 10% of the comprehensive practice courses of the disciplines, combines the characteristics of Xiongan to develop school-based courses that meet the laws of student development, and uses inquiry, interaction, and experiential The main teaching mode develops the core literacy of students. Shijia Primary School will also connect the high-quality courses and projects of the Beijing campus with the Xiongan campus through the double-teacher classroom form, and strive to realize the seamless connection of teaching resources.

Students from Xiong’an Campus of Shijia Primary School also had the opportunity to go to Beijing to share courses and participate in group activities with students from the main school. For example, students from the Xiong’an campus will be able to go to the National Museum to attend the special museum courses of the Shijia Primary School together with the students from the main school. In the future, students will have the opportunity to participate in collective activities such as group sports games and science and technology festivals with students from Beijing Shijia Primary School.

Principal Zhang Xinxin also introduced that Shijia Primary School will also radiate high-quality educational resources to the entire Xiongan, and jointly promote the improvement of the education level of Xiongan New Area. The school plans to build a “Historian College” in the future to build a communication platform that shares resources and complements each other’s advantages. In the future, the Institute of Historians will invite experts from all over the country to Xiong’an New District to provide professional training for teachers in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. “This platform will be aimed at teachers in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and turn primary schools into universities for teachers to grow up.” Zhang Xinxin said.

Principal Zhang Xinxin revealed to Beiqing Daily that in September this year, the school plans to enroll students in grades 1 to 5 in one class each, with 35 students in each class.

