High-quality development research trip | From basic research to applied science and technology innovation engine_Guangming.com

CCTV news:How to enhance the pull of innovation to the real economy has always been a must-answer question for innovation and development. Nanjing, Jiangsu is undergoing all-round innovation that transforms basic research into productivity and then to industrial applications. The engine of scientific and technological innovation is strong, and Nanjing’s development is “better.”

The reporter first came to the Zijinshan Laboratory for investigation, where the Future Network Research Center saw that researchers were testing an intelligent detection platform serving the industrial Internet.

Peng Kailai, industrial Internet researcher at Purple Mountain Laboratory:We are now studying key technologies such as time-sensitive networks and edge computing. Therefore, we built a flexible visual inspection platform.

In order to solve the major bottleneck problems of network communication and security, industry and industry, in 2018, Jiangsu Province and Nanjing City jointly launched the construction of Zijinshan Laboratory, focusing on the three aspects of future network, pervasive communication and endogenous security. Cutting edge research.

The current experiment is based on the automatic detection of industrial equipment based on deterministic networks. It has been tested and applied in large state-owned enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta region, improving the level of industrial control of enterprises.

Qi Wangdong, director of the scientific research department of Nanjing Zijinshan Laboratory:The laboratory is mainly for technical research, but this technical research is aimed at a wide range of industrial applications in the future. Its goal is not just to lead, but to finally implement it.

How to transform basic research in the laboratory into productivity? With Zijinshan Laboratory and Southeast University as core resources, Nanjing has built Zijinshan Science and Technology City around key core technologies such as network communication and new materials. At present, more than 1,000 enterprises related to network communication and security have been incubated and cultivated, involving autonomous driving, Multiple scenarios such as remote industrial design and telemedicine.

At the same time, Nanjing is also accelerating the exploration of industrial collaborative innovation.

This 5G intelligent manufacturing base located in Binjiang, Nanjing, applies technologies such as robots, machine vision, and “5G+” digital twins to realize the intelligentization of the entire process from R&D, production, and operation.

The staff introduced to the reporter that this is not only a smart manufacturing base, but also an innovative exploration and incubation base for 5G applications. Nanjing is setting up a “5G+smart manufacturing” technology service platform here to drive the coordinated development of the surrounding industrial chain within 300 kilometers, form a digital industrial cluster, and drive the digital transformation and upgrading of traditional industries in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Chen Zhiping, Vice President of ZTE Corporation:Here, we use 5G, AI, big data technology, and the whole process of manufacturing to demonstrate, and refine it into a replicable capability to apply it to thousands of industries.

Through the model from innovation to experimentation, to demonstration, to replication and promotion, Nanjing is going deep into industry application scenarios, solving real pain points in the industry with technological innovation, reducing costs and increasing efficiency, and promoting high-quality development.

责编：杨煜 ]