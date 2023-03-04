It’s another year of spring breeze and green, and it’s time for the two sessions of the year. Looking back at the past, the land of Sanjin has been full of wind and rain, with fruitful results; looking forward, the sons and daughters of Sanjin beat drums to urge them to march towards a more open world, playing the exciting movement of high-quality development.

Carrying the ardent expectations of 35 million people, deputies to the National People’s Congress in Shanxi and members of the CPPCC National Committee living in Shanxi went to the “spring event” to discuss the country’s affairs and seek common development. They praised the extremely unusual and extraordinary ten years of the new era Great achievements, praise the achievements of Shanxi’s economic and social development. Everyone said that in the past year, we had the danger of fording the beach, the difficulty of climbing the hill, and the difficulty of breaking through the barrier. Shanxi has always practiced the teachings of the leaders, and the high-quality development has shown a strong trend. A brand-new picture scroll is slowly unfolding Come. On the new journey, it is necessary to integrate the original aspiration into the soul, carry the mission on the shoulders, continuously make new breakthroughs in high-quality development, step by step to pave the way for transformation and development, and continue to push forward various undertakings in Shanxi for a long time.

Keep in mind the leader’s entrustment, and hand in an excellent answer sheet that we are proud of

After going through an extraordinary course in 2022, the annual GDP exceeded the 2.5 trillion yuan mark, the coal output of more than 1.3 billion tons shouldered the political responsibility for ensuring energy supply, the ten key industrial chains and ten characteristic professional towns were strongly supported, and the “three “No” and “Three Possibilities” create a good business environment, the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, and all 12 people’s livelihood matters have been fulfilled with high quality… One by one, the key words of the year have fixed the extraordinary 2022, and condensed me Thousands of climates for the province’s high-quality development.

Over the past year, the Provincial Party Committee has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection and investigation of Shanxi, fully implemented the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, and effectively coordinated the epidemic Prevention and control and economic and social development, overall development and safety, the province’s economy continues to be stable and strengthened, stable and improving, and high-quality development is showing a strong trend.

On the eve of the two sessions, Tong Mingquan, deputy general manager of Huayang Group (Shanxi) Fiber New Material Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of Shanxi Huayang Biodegradable New Material Co., Ltd., went to shopping malls in Yangquan, Taiyuan and other places to learn about biodegradation. Promotion of plastic bags. “Huayang Group promotes the research and development and production of new biodegradable materials, and realizes the integration of the entire industrial chain from PBAT raw materials to biodegradable modified materials, and then to the upstream and downstream of end products.” Tong Mingquan counted the development achievements.

Biodegradable new materials are an important achievement of our province’s continuous exploration on the road of clean and efficient utilization of coal. Over the past year, our province has vigorously promoted the integrated development of the “five integrations” of the energy industry, further accelerated the release of high-quality coal production capacity, clean and efficient utilization of coal, the construction of a new comprehensive energy system, and energy technology innovation cooperation, etc., to contribute to Shanxi’s energy revolution and low-carbon development. Infused with great vitality. “We must continue to strengthen the control of plastic pollution, accelerate the promotion of the application of biodegradable materials, and better promote green development.” Tong Mingquan said.

The grassroots is the foundation of social harmony and stability. In 2022, the province’s public security organs will adhere to and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, and carry out activities such as “Millions of policemen enter thousands of households”, “Resolve conflicts and disputes, and help transformation and development”, and the basic foundation of social governance will continue to be consolidated.

“Taiyuan’s 57 key police stations completed the reform of ‘two teams and one room’, ‘police + grid’ set up a multi-dispute resolution platform, ‘five colors, four stares and three visits’ work method to resolve conflicts and disputes, and more than 630 community police officers entered the village (Society) ‘Two Committees’ team, more than 5,000 Ping An volunteers have joined the Ping An Taiyuan army, and grassroots governance has become more active.” Yang Rong, deputy director of the National People’s Congress and deputy director of Sanqiao Police Station of Xinghualing Branch of Taiyuan Public Security Bureau, said that as a grassroots Representatives, we must continue to base ourselves on the grassroots, do a good job in serving the masses, continue to promote the formation of a new pattern of grassroots governance, and ensure high-quality development with high-level security.

This is a heart-warming answer to the people’s livelihood: Over the past year, jobs have been secure, job opportunities have been abundant, the “bottom line” has been firmly established, and people’s pockets have become more bulging; “, from “housing with housing” to “living in peace and quality”, from “medical treatment” to “health for all”, the smiling faces of the people have increased; over the past year, there have been more blue skies and fresher air. The security is better, and the quality of life of the people is higher…

“The 12 practical matters related to people’s livelihood that were fulfilled as scheduled, involving employment, education, medical care, pensions, etc., are all matters that are related to the vital interests of the people. The ‘small things’ of people’s livelihood have become the ‘warm things’ in the hearts of the people.” Representative of the National People’s Congress Yan Meirong, deputy chairman of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Democratic League and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Taiyuan Municipal People’s Congress, said that the highlights of the people’s livelihood, the systems of the people’s livelihood, and the answers to the people’s livelihood reflect the progress of Shanxi in high-quality development. , The sense of gain, happiness, and security of the people in our province has become more fulfilling and more secure.

Overcoming difficulties and striving to make breakthroughs, the pace of high-quality development is sonorous and powerful

In the journey of advancing regardless of the weather, Shanxi has made unprecedented great achievements and ushered in an unprecedented bright prospect. The majority of cadres and masses in Shanxi have a deeper understanding: the reason why Shanxi can be reborn from the ashes and create a new situation lies in the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The avenue is like a stone, and the general trend is like a tide. In Shanxi today, major and profound changes have taken place in its endogenous power, external image, legal environment, and political ecology. The sonorous footprint of Shanxi’s high-quality development is contained in every inch of vibrant land and stretches infinitely towards the future.

The wind power generation equipment designed by Zhu Shaohui, a representative of the National People’s Congress and the technical office of the Wind Power Institute of Taiyuan Heavy Industry Technology Center of Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Co., Ltd., has repeatedly won awards in our province and even the whole country, and has made great contributions to my country’s land and sea wind power generation. Talking about the development of his field, he said that the “dual carbon” goal brings huge opportunities and space for the development of new energy.

Shanxi is a national comprehensive energy base and a pilot for comprehensive reform of the energy revolution. Our province continues to explore the path to achieve carbon neutrality at the peak of carbon, and accelerate the historic leap from “the coal boss” to “the vanguard of the national energy revolution”. “Our province’s wind power equipment industry chain has taken advantage of the momentum, established a relatively rich industrial chain structure, and has the ability to develop large-scale wind turbines and key components of 10MW and above at sea and 7MW and above on land.” Zhu Shaohui said, will Continue to promote the higher-quality development of the wind power equipment manufacturing industry chain and industrial clusters in our province through technological innovation, and promote high-level transformation and development.

Technology is the primary productive force, talents are the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force. Shuang Shaomin, deputy dean of the National People’s Congress and vice president of the International Education Exchange College of Shanxi University, said that our province has fully implemented the strategy of innovation-driven, science and education, and talent-strengthening the province, vigorously promoting the “1331” innovation project, adjusting and optimizing the layout of higher education, and accelerating the ” The construction pace of “Double First-Class” has built a high-level talent training system. “I hope that the state will continue to increase its support for universities with characteristics in the central and western regions, and strive for more universities to enter the ranks of national ‘double first-class’ construction universities.” Shuang Shaomin made suggestions.

“After the ‘double reduction’ policy was implemented, the basic education industry complied with the reform and embarked on the road of high-quality education development.” Li Hui, a deputy to the National People’s Congress and a teacher at Beiguan Primary School in Yicheng County, felt that the “double reduction” policy eased every The burden of a family, there are more and more good schools on the doorstep. She said: “I will always standardize my education and teaching work with ‘teacher’s morality’, infect students, parents and colleagues with my personality and behavior, and consolidate teaching and research results based on efficient classrooms, so that the classroom can truly improve quality and efficiency, so that Quality education is booming.”

Forge ahead bravely for a long time, firmly follow the road of high-quality development

Looking up at the sky, time is more profound; leaning down to work, the future is infinitely possible.

On the new journey full of glory and dreams, Shanxi keeps in mind the leaders’ teachings, and makes every effort to promote the grand blueprint drawn by General Secretary Xi Jinping for Shanxi into a beautiful reality, and to consolidate and improve the hard-won good development momentum of the province. The cadres and masses of the province have fully stimulated their entrepreneurial enthusiasm, firmly followed the road of high-quality development, stepped out of the road of transformation and development step by step, and continued to push forward various undertakings in Shanxi for a long time.

In the Fenhe Wetland in Xinjiang County in early spring, dozens of swans swim in the calm water, lying down and resting, chasing and playing, or lingering. The beautiful mountains and rivers, the blue sky and clean environment, and the scenes of harmonious coexistence between man and nature outline a splendid picture of the great beauty of Shanxi.

In recent years, Shanxi has firmly practiced the concept of “green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”, and made a major decision to implement ecological protection and restoration of the Fen River Basin. It is determined to make the Fen River water more abundant, water quality better, and the scenery more beautiful. “A good ecological environment is the most inclusive well-being of the people. I believe that with the continuous advancement of environmental pollution prevention and control and the continuous improvement of ecosystem diversity, people’s growing needs for a beautiful ecological environment will be realized in high-quality development. Beautiful Shanxi Construction will definitely take greater strides.” said Wang Runmei, deputy secretary of the Party Branch of the Second Road Drainage Guarantee Institute of Taiyuan Municipal Public Facilities Construction Management Center, deputy director, and leader of the third waterway group.

“Under the background of ‘dual carbon’, our province has carried out research on the clean and efficient utilization of coal in response to the problems of insufficient independent innovation and low resource utilization efficiency faced by the transformation and upgrading of the coal industry structure under the new situation, so as to achieve the strategic goal of ‘dual carbon’ for our country It provides a strong impetus.” Zhao Jianguo, a representative of the National People’s Congress and director of the Engineering Research Center of the Ministry of Education’s Coal-Based Ecological Carbon Sequestration Technology at Datong University, said that carbon peak carbon neutrality should be taken as a leading measure to further promote the comprehensive reform pilot of the energy revolution, and take multiple measures simultaneously Improve energy supply guarantee capabilities, make overall plans for clean and low-carbon development of coal, diversify utilization, comprehensive storage and transportation, and promote Shanxi’s energy green and low-carbon transformation to take more solid steps.

The whole process of people’s democracy is the broadest, most authentic, and most effective democracy, and deliberative democracy is an important form of practicing the whole process of people’s democracy. “I have truly realized the superiority of the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China, and I have truly realized the democratic, scientific, and effective nature of my country’s basic political system.” Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Democratic League , Wang Shuhong, vice president of the Shanxi Provincial Higher People’s Court, said that he will unswervingly adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and unswervingly adhere to the development of the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China , Unswervingly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, perform duties for the people, and make new contributions.

Towards a new goal, we set off again. A deputy to the National People’s Congress and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from Shanxi said that they should keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Yin Yin entrustment, not to pursue dreams or vain claims, and to work hard step by step. With perseverance and long-term work style, we will carry out high-quality development to the end, and strive to write a chapter in the comprehensive construction of Shanxi, a modern socialist country! (Yang Wenjun, Zhao Xiangnan, Yang Wen, Chen Junqi, Li Lian, Deng Weiqiang, Gao Jianhua, Guo Ning, Yan Shumin, Yaojia)

