High School Admission Quota Allocation in Guangzhou: Score Reduction “Wool” Squeezed Out?

Title: Guangzhou Sees Increase in Quota Allocation and Admissions for High Schools

Date: July 14, 2022

Guangzhou, China – The second batch of quota allocation and admissions for ordinary senior high schools in Guangzhou has concluded, with a significant increase in the number of admitted candidates compared to last year. A total of 22,597 students have been admitted, which is 3,186 more than the previous year.

Notably, the minimum control score line for quota allocation and admission has seen a significant drop from 20 points last year to 40 points this year. Among the admitted candidates, 6,031 students were accepted with scores lower than the third-gradient entry control line for senior high schools, which stands at 635 points.

The Guangzhou Admissions and Examinations Office has reported that the completion rate of the quota allocation plan for this year’s senior high school entrance examination has further increased. The effectiveness of the “main roads” in the process has become more prominent. A total of 24,215 quota allocation plans were provided by 76 schools (87 campuses), leading to the enrollment of 22,597 students. This represents a 10 percentage point increase in the plan completion rate compared to last year, surpassing 90% for the first time.

Examining the plan completion rate based on school level, 43 national-level exemplary ordinary high schools (54 campuses) provided 16,262 quota allocation plans and admitted 15,374 students. The plan completion rate for these schools rose by 8.13% compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, 24 city-level exemplary ordinary high schools admitted 5,657 students out of their 5,957 quota allocation plans, marking a 14.8% increase in the plan completion rate. Additionally, non-exemplary provincial first-level ordinary high schools admitted 1,566 students from their 1,996 quota allocation plans, reflecting an increase of 21.17% in the plan completion rate. Furthermore, the completion rate of quota allocation plans for five ordinary high schools, including Guangzhou No. 3 Middle School, reached 100%.

The Guangzhou Admissions and Examinations Office has noted that this year’s senior high school entrance examination candidates have shown a more reasonable approach to voluntary reporting. The student source structure has been further optimized, with candidates and parents recognizing the importance of quota allocation and admission opportunities. As a result, the enthusiasm, scientificity, and effectiveness of quota allocation voluntary reporting have significantly increased.

In terms of candidates admitted through quota allocation, the first-choice admission ratio has reached 81.91%. Moreover, the overall grades of candidates admitted through this process have shown improvement compared to the previous year. The number of candidates with grades above the first, second, and third gradient lines of ordinary high schools has increased, leading to a more balanced distribution of students.

In an effort to enhance the effectiveness of quota allocation and enrollment, Guangzhou has optimized and adjusted the minimum control score line for admission. This adjustment has seen the score reduction lowered from 20 points to 40 points. By consolidating and improving the quota allocation system, more candidates with high-quality ordinary high school degrees can benefit from this change.

Additionally, Guangzhou has made great strides in the improvement of junior high schools. 166 junior high schools, including Guangzhou Middle School and Licheng Street Lijing Middle School in Zengcheng District, have completed 100% of their quota allocation plans. The education group’s 34 core schools have provided 466 plans to 75 rural junior high schools and weaker junior high schools within the group. This initiative aims to leverage high-quality educational resources to address shortcomings and promote the balanced development and overall quality improvement of junior high school education.

The Guangzhou Admissions Network has been announced as the platform to access information on quota allocation and admission. Accordance with the filing and admission regulations, the remaining plans from the second batch of filing will be merged into the school’s third or fourth batch of household registration student plans for filing and admission.

