High School Challenge, reward the most virtuous classes for sustainable mobility

ENVIRONMENT – The Ass. Balboni: “Challenge included in the Air-Break project effective in promoting the active participation of citizens”





First edition of Play&Go High School Challenge Ferrara came to an end on June 4, 2023 for one competition between classes in the Ferrara high schools under the banner of sustainable home-school mobility. Students and teachers challenged each other, tracing their own sustainable movements and contributing to the victory of their team.

High School Challenge was organized as part of the progetto Air-Break with the aim of stimulating the use of sustainable means of transport and making the effects achieved and the impact on the mobility system measurable, making this practice pleasant and rewarding. Indeed, Play&Go proposes a comprehensive approach that allows the entire community to be mobilized (administrations, management bodies, citizens, associations, companies and commercial activities) and to promote greater awareness of mobility objectives and policies and active and collective participation for a more sustainable mobility.

“Education on sustainable mobility is certainly among the priorities – underlines the municipal councilor for the environment Alexander Balboni – especially for the younger generation. Air quality and environmental protection are two fundamental pillars when it comes to quality of life, therefore it is necessary, as an Administration, to go beyond simple awareness and encourage the development of sustainable habits in our daily lives.

The High School Challenge and the entire Air-Break project have proved to be very effective tools, they have allowed us, thanks to a playful approach and a prize system, to involve many citizens, encouraging them to rediscover the advantages of sustainable mobility. Today, together with the Bruno Kessler Foundation and Sipro, we are rewarding some of the many classes that have participated in the initiative with the hope that every year, also thanks to the very important contribution of the teachers, the number of students in the competition will increase, which always more classes participate by triggering this virtuous circle between classmates”.

THE FACTSHEET edited by the Bruno Kessler Foundation – The challenge lasted from 3 April to 4 June 2023 and made use of the Play&Go App developed by the Bruno Kessler Foundation. Through this application, the participants traced their sustainable journeys (by bike, on foot, by bus, by train, or in car-pooling), getting involved in teamwork and climbing the rankings to win the final prizes. More than 100 students and teachers have joined the initiative, with over 3,000 tracked journeys and more than 9,000 sustainable km traveled (of which 27% by bike and the other 27% on foot – zero impact) and almost 2T of CO2 spared. The experiment has shown the ability to change player behavior: almost 70% of players declare that they have adopted more sustainable mobility habits in their home-school (or home-work) journeys, while 75% have improved their habits over time free. Finally, an important result is the satisfaction of the participants (70% say they want to participate in any future editions) and the creation of a local community of motivated and active users for more sustainable mobility. High School Challenge Ferrara was carried out as part of the European Urban Innovative Action (UIA) AIR-BREAK project and saw the support of the Municipality of Ferrara and SIPRO.

AIR-Break is a project of the Municipality of Ferrara co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund within the European Urban Innovative Actions (UIA) Program with a financial coverage of 5 million euros, of which 80% financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund. Carried out in collaboration with the partners SIPRO SpA, Politecnico di Milano, University of Ferrara, Gruppo HERA, Lab Service Analytica srl, Dedagroup Public Services, Fondazione Bruno Kessler FBK, the project will make it possible to put into practice various solutions aimed at reducing pollution atmospheric 25% in some areas of the city of Ferrara over three years. Citizens are invited and involved in a participatory process to develop project opportunities and contribute to the ambition of reducing air pollution in the city of Ferrara.

Information and project activities are available on the website: https://playngo.it/citta-di-ferrara/









Downloadable images:











