High school entrance examination candidates and accompanying persons can ride Xi’an Metro for free – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xi’an’s 2023 junior high school academic proficiency examination will be held from June 17 to 19. In order to ensure the transportation services of the majority of candidates, Xi’an Metro has set up “green special channels for candidates”, strengthened operation and organization services, and presented “examination aids and cheers” “Package” and other measures to provide candidates with a safe, fast and comfortable travel environment.

During the senior high school entrance examination, each station of the Xi’an Metro will set up “green special passages for examinees” and arrange special personnel to be on duty, so that candidates can quickly enter and exit the station. Candidates and their accompanying persons who hold the admission ticket for the senior high school entrance examination can take priority to take the bus through the “green special channel for candidates” after the security check, and enjoy free subway service. Some large passenger flow stations will increase on-site staff to guide and provide services. In case of heavy passenger flow in the morning peak, the staff will arrange candidates and accompanying personnel to get on the train first, and according to the increase in passenger flow on site, additional trains will be added in time to provide transportation capacity Assure.

In order to help candidates take the test with peace of mind, there are also “test aid gas stations” at stations near the test center, and “test aid gas packs” are provided for free to candidates. Each station is also equipped with umbrellas and raincoats to facilitate the emergency needs of candidates.

Xi’an Metro reminds candidates to check the required test supplies before going to the test, plan the travel route in advance, and be sure to see the direction of the train when taking the train; if you need help during the trip, you can contact the station staff or call the Xi’an Metro helpline : 029-89093123, the staff will provide services as soon as possible. (Reporter Feng Xiaorui)