High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Tragic Deaths of Three Women, Including Eight-Year-Old Girl

Tragedy Strikes as Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash Near Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge

El Paso, Texas – A police chase turned deadly on Saturday morning when a 21-year-old man from Horizon City crashed into three vehicles near the Ysleta-Zaragoza bridge, claiming the lives of three women, including an eight-year-old girl.

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:25 am, when the El Paso Police’s Special Traffic Investigations (STI) unit responded to reports of a devastating collision at the intersection of 700 S. Americas and 700 S. Zaragoza. The crash involved multiple vehicles, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

According to the EPPD, the chain of events started minutes earlier when an officer spotted a speeding 2004 Nissan Armada, later identified as being driven by Carlos Alejandro Martínez, on Loop 375 heading east near the Los Padres overpass. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but instead of complying, the driver accelerated, evading arrest.

Given the reckless speed of the fleeing vehicle, the pursuing officer decided to terminate the chase. Martínez’s vehicle exited at Zaragoza and, blatantly disregarding a red light, collided with the other vehicles at the intersection. The impact was so severe that one of the vehicles burst into flames, trapping its occupants inside.

Martínez, displaying a complete disregard for public safety, attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by law enforcement. Officers had to resort to deploying a Taser to gain control of the fleeing driver, as he failed to comply with their commands. All occupants of Martínez’s vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Videos circulating on social media captured the chaotic scene, with some footage appearing to show Martínez pretending to assist in the rescue efforts. However, the authorities have confirmed that his actions were actually an attempt to escape. The footage also reveals the moment when Martínez was shot with the Taser, bringing him into custody.

The identities of the deceased, two women aged 31 and 27, along with the eight-year-old girl, have not been disclosed pending notification of their closest relatives.

Carlos Alejandro Martínez now faces charges of three counts of murder, as well as evading arrest and detention causing death. Arrest warrants have been issued amounting to a total of $3 million for murder, with an additional $500 bond for evading arrest/detention causing death. Judge Reyes has signed the warrants, and Martínez remains in custody pending a medical discharge.

As investigations into this tragic incident continue, the Special Traffic Investigations unit is working diligently to gather all necessary evidence and conduct a comprehensive analysis of the accident. The El Paso community is left reeling from the loss, as these fatalities mark the 57th, 58th, and 59th traffic-related deaths this year, compared to 55 deaths at this time in the previous year.

This horrifying crash serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving, prompting authorities to stress the importance of responsible behavior on the roads. The investigation aims to bring justice to the victims and their grieving families while seeking to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.