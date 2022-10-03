

High temperature and cold wave warnings are issued!The heat in the south is like midsummer, and the temperature in the north is severe, and the rain continues in these places.



China Weather Network News This year’s National Day holiday, high temperature, heavy rainfall, strong wind and cooling gathered in my country’s weather stage.Today (October 3), the complex weather situation continues to unfold. Under the control of the powerful subtropical high pressure, most areas in the south are as hot as summer, and the north is affected by the strong cold air, which will usher in severe cooling, while in the cold and warm In the air intersection area, heavy rainfall continues from the Sichuan Basin to the Huanghuai area, and the local area will also encounterextremeprecipitation.

Cold wave and high temperature double warnings issued simultaneously, severe cooling in the north, high temperature in the south continued

This year’s National Day holiday in the south started with a wide range of high temperatures. On October 1, among the provincial capital cities, Wuhan, Nanchang, Changsha, and Hefei all broke the local record for the highest temperature in October. 40°C site. Under the strong control of the subtropical high, yesterday, high temperature weather above 35°C occurred in southern Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, central and western Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, central and eastern Hubei, and southern Chongqing, with 38 to 40.1 °C in some areas. Nanjing and Hangzhou also joined the ranks of record-breaking temperatures in October.

Today and tomorrow, the high temperature in the south will continue, and the highest temperature in Changsha, Nanchang, and Hangzhou may break the October record again. It is expected that from October 3rd to October 4th, a large range of high-temperature weather processes will occur in Jiangnan, northern South China, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places. Up to 40 ℃ or more. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning this morning.

At the same time, a powerful cold air is affecting the northern regions of China. North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places will experience significant cooling today. The temperature in the north and other places will be severe, and the southern part of Jiangnan and South China will also be significantly cooled on the 6th. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a cold wave blue warning at 10 o’clock yesterday. This is the earliest cold wave warning issued in the second half of the year since the Central Meteorological Observatory officially launched the early warning release mechanism in 2010, and it continues to be issued this morning.

It is expected that from 08:00 on October 3 to 20:00 on October 6, the temperature in most of the central and eastern parts of the country will generally drop by 8 to 12 °C, and the central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, northeast China, most of Shaanxi, northern and southern Shanxi, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei , Huanghuai, Jianghuai, central and northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, northern Zhejiang and other places cooled by 12 to 16 °C. Among them, northeastern Jilin, southern Henan, Hubei, central and northern Anhui, northwestern Jiangsu, In some parts of northern Hunan and other places, the cooling rate can reach more than 18 ℃. On the morning of the 6th to the 7th, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will be located in the area from northern North China to the south of Northeast China, and the minimum temperature line of 10°C will be located in the area of ​​northeastern Sichuan, northern Hubei, southern Henan to southern Shandong. There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in the Yangtze River Basin and its north, and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 in high-altitude areas and rivers and lakes. There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in the northern and eastern seas of my country.

It should be noted that there are many places along the Huaihe River and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River where the temperature changes sharply. On the 3rd, it is still a hot summer, and from the 5th to the 6th, autumn body protection is required. For example, in Hefei, the highest temperature will reach 38 ℃ today, and it will drop to 17 ℃ tomorrow. The public needs to put on clothes to keep warm, and beware of colds and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

There are still heavy rainfalls from the Sichuan Basin to Huanghuai and other places in North China, Sichuan, Shaanxi and other places are alert to secondary disasters

Yesterday, large-scale heavy rainfall continued in the north, heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in parts of eastern Gansu, southern Ningxia, northern and southwestern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, central Shandong and southern peninsula, Shandong Rizhao and Qingdao local heavy rain .

Today, there is still a lot of rain from the Sichuan Basin to Huanghuai, southern North China and other places, accompanied by strong convective weather, and the local area will also encounterextremeprecipitation. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be heavy rains in parts of southeastern Shanxi, southern Hebei, central and northern Henan, Shandong, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, northwestern Hubei, southern Shaanxi, and northeastern Sichuan Basin. Among them, eastern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, and western Henan There are heavy rains and local heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of , southern Shaanxi, and northeastern Sichuan Basin.

Tomorrow, the rain belt will continue to fall south, and the rain will weaken. It is expected that there will be moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Tibet, northeastern Sichuan Basin, southern Shaanxi, northern Chongqing, northern Hubei, Henan, and northern Anhui. Among them, southeastern Shaanxi, northwestern Hubei, northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, etc. There are local torrential rains (50-90 mm).

The day after tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Tibet, northeastern Sichuan, central and northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, northern Hubei, most of Henan, central and northern Anhui, and central and northern Jiangsu. Among them, there will be local heavy rains in southern Henan and other places ( 50 to 55 mm).

Affected by continuous rainfall, geological disasters and mountain torrent disasters have high meteorological risks locally in northeastern Sichuan and southern Shaanxi. The public is advised to avoid visiting areas such as mountains and river valleys as much as possible. During the National Day holiday, there will be more vehicles, please keep a safe distance and drive carefully.

