High temperature and drought continue, Hubei Zhijiang River diverts Yangtze River water to "quench thirst" for farmland

Local villagers in Zhijiang irrigate water from the diversion canal Photo by Li Pengfei

China News Service, Yichang, August 17 (Dong Xiaobin, Li Pengfei, and Zheng Wei) The reporter learned from the Zhijiang City Water Conservancy and Lakes Bureau of Hubei Province on the 17th that in response to the difficulty in irrigating farmland, the city adopted a secondary irrigation method, taking water from the Yangtze River to irrigate crops , Up to now, it has “quenched thirst” for more than 230,000 mu of farmland.

Since the plum blossoms this year, Hubei has continued to experience fine, hot, and high temperature weather. The province’s cumulative average precipitation is 109 mm, 50% less than normal. On August 12, the Yichang Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level IV emergency response to drought. Zhijiang City is located on the north bank of the middle reaches of the Yangtze River and on the west edge of the Jianghan Plain.

At the Jiangkou Electric Power Drainage and Irrigation Station in Zhijiang City, more than ten submersible pumps of different types are continuously pumping water from the Yangtze River to the enclosure below the pumping station, and then the units in the pumping station will pump the water to the West Irrigation Ditch. Meanders to field plots.

The Zhijiang River is over 30 million cubic meters of water after the secondary water lift Photo by Li Pengfei

“The water level of the Yangtze River has dropped. In previous years, the river water could be directly extracted, but now it requires secondary water extraction for irrigation.” Fang Lue, the director of the Jiangkou Electric Irrigation and Irrigation Station in Zhijiang City, said that at present, the pumping station has put into use 13 submersible pumps of different types. Pumping water 24 hours a day relieves drought conditions for more than 60,000 mu of rice, vegetables and other crops in Wen’an Town, Qixingtai Town and Majiadian Street.

At Yunpanhu Pumping Station, Dongshi Town, Zhijiang City, two submersible pumps are continuously pumping water from the Yangtze River. “After the secondary water is pumped, the water is pumped to the west main canal, and then flows through the branch canals. The drought conditions of 24,200 mu of farmland in the irrigation area downstream of the Yunpanhu Pumping Station are expected to be alleviated.” said Hu Binglong, deputy station director of the Dongshi Town Water Conservancy Station.

The relevant person in charge of the Zhijiang City Water Conservancy and Lakes Bureau said that as of 12:00 on the 17th, Zhijiang City had opened 145 fixed pumping stations, started 155 units, invested 16,000 sets of small mobile drought-resistant equipment, and invested a total of 44,158 drought-resistant laborers. 30.16 million cubic meters of water were pumped, released and lifted, with an investment of 12.52 million yuan and a total of 238,000 mu of irrigated farmland.

