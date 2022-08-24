Home News High temperature and power cuts: China’s record heat and drought trigger power shortages, Shanghai’s Bund suspends landscape lights – BBC News 中文
High temperature and power cuts: China's record heat and drought trigger power shortages, Shanghai's Bund suspends landscape lights – BBC News 中文

High temperature and power cuts: China’s record heat and drought trigger power shortages, Shanghai’s Bund suspends landscape lights – BBC News 中文

To save electricity, famous landscape lights in Shanghai’s Bund and Little Lujiazui were temporarily closed on August 22 and 23. (The picture shows the data picture)

Continued heat and drought in China have left several provinces in a crisis of power shortages, affecting everything from the famous Shanghai landmark The Bund to the subway in the southwestern city of Chongqing.

The Shanghai authorities said that to save electricity, the landscape lights on the Bund will be temporarily turned off on August 22 and 23.

Large manufacturers in other parts of China, such as Sichuan in the west, told the BBC they were affected by the power outage.

The city of Chongqing has asked the city to enter a “power-saving mode,” and many subway cars have turned off their lights, leaving passengers with only cellphone lights.

