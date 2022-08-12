The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature orange warning at 06:00 on August 11: It is expected that during the day on August 11, the southern Xinjiang Basin, western Inner Mongolia, central and southern Shaanxi, central and southern Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, central and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei , Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, central and northern Fujian, and northern Guizhou have high temperature weather of 35 to 39 °C. Among them, southeastern Shaanxi, western and southern Hubei, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, southern Jiangsu, central Anhui, northern Zhejiang and other places have high temperature weather. In some areas it can reach above 40°C.

Defense Guide:

1. Relevant departments and units shall implement the safeguard measures for heatstroke prevention and cooling according to their duties;

2. Try to avoid outdoor activities during high temperature periods, and those who work under high temperature conditions should shorten the continuous working time;

3. Provide guidance on heatstroke prevention and cooling for the elderly, weak, sick and young people, and take necessary protective measures;

4. Relevant departments and units should pay attention to preventing fires caused by excessive power consumption and excessive electrical loads such as wires and transformers.