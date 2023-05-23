High temperatures confirm delay in the arrival of the rainy season in the country

Temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in various regions of the country confirm the delay of the rainy season by at least two weeks beyond normal.

In the departments of Chalatenango, San Vicente, and Usulután, maximum temperatures approached 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, and similar conditions are expected for the next two days, forecast weather experts from MARN.

The weather observatory noted that in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, where the government maintains a military siege in search of gang members who participated in the attack on police officers with the result of one agent being killed, a maximum of 40.2 degrees was reported.

In the municipality of Santa Cruz Potrillo, in San Vicente, in the Paracentral zone of the country, the thermometers marked records of 39 degrees, as well as in the area of ​​Puente Cuscatlán in the municipality of San Idelfonso, in the departments of San Vicente and in Usulután the mercury rose to 38.2 degrees Celsius.

According to experts, the beginning of the rainy season will be irregular due to a rapid transition to the El Niño phenomenon. The rainy season would start from May 29 to June 4, two weeks behind the original date of May 15 that the authorities warned a month ago.

The climatic conditions are influenced by the northeast wind, which carries slightly dry air, added to anticyclonic systems in the middle and upper layers that limit the development of clouds and rain, while the authorities call on the population to take measures due to the effects of the heat wave and stay hydrated.