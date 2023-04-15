High threat municipalities due to El Ruiz and their evacuation routes

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), in an articulated work with the municipal and departmental disaster risk management councils of the departments of Caldas and Tolima, presents the evacuation routes arranged for the communities of the five municipalities that are in the high threat zone within a radius of 15 kilometers from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

“With the municipal and departmental risk management councils, we are implementing a strategy so that the communities that are located in the high threat area receive information and permanent guidance on evacuation routes,” said the general director (e) of the UNGRD, Luis Fernando Velasco.

The established high threat evacuation routes, taking into account the level of volcanic activity and as a preventive measure, are located in the first radius of proximity to the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in the municipality of Villamaría in Caldas and for the municipalities of Casabianca, Herveo, Murillo and Villahermosa, in the department of Tolima.

These are the municipalities of the established contingency plan:

Villamaria: In the high mountain area is the Condor route, which ends in the Los Pirineos path. For the lower areas of the municipality there is an evacuation route through the village of El Destierro, which ends in the church of the village of Viejo Rioclaro.

Casabianca: In the high mountain areas, a heliport was arranged for the Aguascalientes and Mesetas villages, while in the lower area there is an evacuation route that circulates through the El Cardal and El Coral villages and has the El Lembo village as a meeting point. . In the riverside areas there is a route that passes through the villages of La Joya, Oronazo, Cristalina, San Ignacio, Palmera and at the end has a hostel in the village of La Esperanza.

Herveo: There is an evacuation route for the communities located in the páramo area towards the municipal head of the villages of La Palma and Angulo E., with a meeting point in Laguna Negra.

Murillo: The evacuation route is on the main road and leads to the urban area: it begins in the village of La Cabaña and has the La Cabaña school as its meeting point.

Beautiful villa: In the high threat zone, close to the Arenas crater, the evacuation route connects the Guayabal, Siberia and La Samaria villages with the urban center of the municipality, where the meeting point at the La Samaria school is identified, and is available an area where a helipad could operate.

It is worth noting that a total of 22 municipalities are part of the high threat zone of the volcano, however, the evacuation measures are intended for these municipalities, which are the closest to which it is recommended to evacuate before confirming a eruption because they are located within a radius of 15 kilometers from the Nevado del Ruiz crater.

Lastly, the UNGRD, as the entity that leads and coordinates the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD), reiterates to citizens to obtain information through official channels, to have a family emergency plan, to know the emergency response plans that the municipal mayors have available, have an emergency briefcase and store drinking water in covered containers to prevent ash from contaminating it.