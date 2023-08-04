High water in August, Venice sentinel of climate change – News

The high water that in Venice reaches a peak of one meter in August is not an extraordinary thing. It is the result of a temporary coincidence, the maximum astronomical contribution at the exact moment in which a low pressure passes. “The fundamental data instead – says Alvise Papa, manager of the municipal tide center – is the average sea level reached in this decade, certainly the result of climate change”. The level touched by the tide in this central period of the summer “in fact – observes the expert – has a certain extraordinary character even if, to tell the truth, there is nothing extraordinary about it. It is only a question of probability if up to to date, much more important tidal phenomena have not been recorded, even in summer.The level of one meter was reached only by the temporal coincidence (phase) in which the effects of a very modest perturbation with the astronomical maximum of full moon occurred ( 77cm)”. The real problem, he reiterates, is the rise in mean sea level. Even many of the alarmist weather forecasts of this period, according to Pope, need to be downsized. “If we look at the average temperatures of the month of July or of the June-July two-month period at sea, in the area in front of the Lagoon – he points out – the average air temperature is absolutely in the average of the last two decades. They are not the punctual phenomena (today hot, yesterday it was cold,…) to certify a change, but they are the average values ​​over the long term. In this sense, Venice is a sentinel, and also an avant-garde laboratory”.



