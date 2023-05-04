Higher education: towards harmonization of teaching in public and private universities – TOGOTOPNEWS

Students from public and private universities in Togo will now be subject to national exams. The announcement was made by the Minister of Higher Education and Research, His Majesty Ihou Wateba, during a meeting with actors from private higher establishments.

The goal is to set up a harmonized training in all the universities of Togo. Students in the same sector, from public and private universities will thus follow the same teaching program, compose in the same subjects and take the same exams.

The President of the Republic, in the 2020-2025 roadmap, has placed the improvement of the quality of education at the heart of his concerns. This led to the realization of a diagnosis on the schools where the State did not have too much control on what is done. A study has been commissioned in this regard and has identified shortcomings that could be improved. Among these insufficiencies, there is the disparity in the lessons given. For example, a school that trains for the same diploma does not deliver the same education as its counterpart next door or in another town,” the minister said.

He specified that it is therefore a question of harmonizing the lessons to align them with university, regional and international standards.

“Today, we can issue a diploma on only 20% of the education received because there is no national evaluation body that ensures the quality of what is done. This is why the Head of State has set up the National Quality Assurance Agency whose role will be to ensure the quality of diplomas and ensure that a diploma awarded in an establishment is no longer a diploma. to be approved but a diploma immediately recognized by the Togolese State. Clearly, we want to allow schools to teach the same subjects to students in a given sector and allow the training and levels of learners to be homogeneous and balanced, aligned with what is done in public universities and also what is recognized at the level of CAMES”, underlined Majesty Ihou Wateba.

During the meeting, a document serving as a guide was given to the various actors. A period of three years was also granted to private universities to comply with this reform and learn to do well.

» At the end of the 03 years, we will evaluate the system through examinations which will be national. The exam will no longer be based on what the school has taught but on a program that is supposed to be taught,” the minister said.

Rachel Doubidji