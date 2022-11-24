A big heart, under the skin of the mountaineer. All Fire he greeted Siro Bezthe friend knocked over by a tree trunk last Sunday, while he was harvesting wood for the winter in a forest of Casera Perera, not far from home. On a morning of freezing rain and with the snow within sight of the mountains all around, the historic church of the Longaronese hamlet was full and many people also in the external churchyard, under the portico in front of the portal. A clear demonstration of closeness to the family of the 48-year-old worker from the mountain community, especially his own partner Laura and to sister Angelita.



Killed by the trunk, Igne mourns Siro Bez Stephen DeBarba

November 21, 2022

After all, “he could also appear to be a gruff person with a rough character, but under the hard shell of the mountaineer there was a generous and cordial heart”, he underlined in his homily don Augusto Antoniol, «it would be enough to think of everything he has done for the benefit of our community, during his unfortunately short life. And I would say until the last day».

There was an emotional silence in the aisles of the sacred building when the coffin arrived at 11: a light wooden coffin, surmounted by a cushion of sunflowers and lilies and behind all the family and closest friends. The choice of the passage from the Gospel according to Matthew is significant, with the parable of the talents: «Siro Bez is the good and faithful servant, who had received from his master five talents and, after using them, he gained the same number, being able to share in the joy of the master himself and not the wicked and slothful one, who had received one and he did nothing to make it bear fruit, having it then removed and given to those who have ten», continued Don Augusto, «he was someone who always cultivated and preserved and his last gift to the community was the arrangement of the park». Over the next few days, he would definitely be in the front row for thepreparation of the illuminations, in view of the Christmas holidays.



There were no interventions by the villagers, only the heartfelt thanks of the family to all those present, through the words of the parish priest. Then the last trip, among the ideal pats on the back of all the friends. Siro Bez’s body was cremated at his express will.

Outside the parish church, there is still a lot of disbelief at the tragedy that took place on Sunday morning, in a location about a hundred meters above the road provincial road 251 of Val di Zoldo and Cellina, where there were two people together with Bez. The investigations by the Longarone carabinieri have not yet ended, but at least for the moment there are no suspects and the most followed hypothesis is that the man was overwhelmed by the plant that he was cutting with the chainsaw.