Highlight period of peace in Buenaventura

After the new approaches between the criminal gangs that operate in Buenaventura and the Catholic Church, since last May 26 there have been no violent deaths in the port city.

As reported by the Bishop of Buenaventura, Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo, this peace is due to the ceasefire agreements between “Los Shotas” and “Los Espartanos”, who have shown interest in participating in the Total Peace program promoted by the government of President Gustavo Petro.

Referring to this agreement, Monsignor Jaramillo said that there was a meeting with the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, and the representatives of the two urban criminal groups, to put this process back on track, where they have promised to cease the violent actions.

The objective of these approaches is that there are zero homicides and shootings in the district and that peace be breathed.

Close up

The Monsignor recalled that since October 19, 2022, the national government had the first direct approach with the delegates of organized crime groups that operate in the city.

These approaches have allowed that since May 26, 2023, there are no violent deaths in the port, said the Catholic Church, through Jaramillo.

As will be recalled, the High Commissioner for Peace announced that the dialogues with the criminal gangs revolved around the possibilities of opening a scenario for the construction of stable and lasting peace in the city and guarantees for the parties.

