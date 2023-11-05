Highlights and Innovations at the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai

The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off today in Shanghai, attracting guests from 154 countries, regions, and international organizations. The event, known as a grand economic and trade affair, features six exhibition halls with different themes and special areas showcasing new products and technologies from around the world.

The China Pavilion in the national exhibition area is a highlight of the CIIE. It has expanded from 1,500 square meters in the previous year to a record-breaking 2,500 square meters. The theme of the pavilion is “New Achievements in Chinese Modernization Provide New Opportunities for the World,” and it displays China‘s advancements in high-level opening up and high-quality development in the new era.

The Finland Pavilion, located near the China Pavilion, features local delicacies, wood products, and saunas that reflect Finnish national culture. Finland has a high forest coverage rate and a rich sauna culture. A concept version of the sauna, which is on display, showcases Finland’s inclusion of sauna culture in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

This year’s CIIE also highlights five guest countries: Honduras, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Africa, and Vietnam. These countries, along with 69 others and three international organizations, participate in the national exhibition at CIIE, with 64 of them being countries involved in the “Belt and Road” initiative.

The food and agricultural products exhibition area focuses on new technologies that promote sustainability and environmental protection. One notable exhibit is water-saving and drought-resistant rice, which can save 50% of water, 30% of fertilizer, and reduce carbon emissions by 90%. Another unique product showcased is leather made from waste fruits, using innovative biosynthesis technology.

In the technical equipment exhibition area, high-end intelligent equipment is on display. For example, a robot capable of accurately opening blind boxes can save labor costs in the logistics industry. The exhibition also features areas dedicated to energy, low-carbon and environmental protection, integrated circuits, and artificial intelligence, showcasing cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to transform lives.

The CIIE has established a year-round display and trading platform, known as “6+365,” to further promote trade. The Greenland Global Commodity Trading Port and the Hongqiao Imported Commodity Display and Trading Center are two main platforms. These platforms have seen an increase in the number of products, especially those emphasizing greenness and environmental protection. Furthermore, the product categories have expanded from consumer goods to industrial products, reflecting the evolution of consumer demands.

The CIIE offers a glimpse into the advancements and collaborations in global trade. With its diverse range of exhibits, the event promotes innovation, sustainability, and economic cooperation. As the expo continues, visitors will have the opportunity to explore more fascinating products and experience the latest technologies.

