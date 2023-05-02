Highlights Real Sociedad 2:0 Real Madrid

HighlightsDefeat before the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semifinals: Real Madrid lost 2-0 away to Real Sociedad on Tuesday. Takefusa Kubo, who joined the Basques from Los Blancos last summer, scored in the 47th minute of Matchday 33 after Éder Militão made a fatal blunder with a misguided pass to Thibaut Courtois. Ander Barrenetxea (85th) made sure of the final score. Daniel Carvajal saw the yellow-red card in the 61st minute.

