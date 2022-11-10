State road 50 reopened around 2.30 pm at Ponte Serra, in the municipality of Lamon, after securing the site of the inn heavily damaged by the fire that took place shortly before dawn on Tuesday 8 November.

Fire in Lamon, state road 50 reopened to traffic in Ponte Serra news/riaperta_al_traffico_la_statale_50_a_ponte_serra-12229192/&el=player_ex_12229236″>

The staff of Veneto Strade and the firefighters have taken steps to create a lane made with new jersey that allows traffic to be removed from the building where the falling of debris and unsafe parts cannot be excluded. A reopening longed for by the thousands of residents, commuters and students who yesterday and this morning found themselves facing the complicated and narrow alternative road system with the passage through Sovramonte, Faller and Passo Croce d’Aune.