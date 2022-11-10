Home News Highway 50 in Ponte Serra reopened to traffic
News

Highway 50 in Ponte Serra reopened to traffic

by admin
Highway 50 in Ponte Serra reopened to traffic

State road 50 reopened around 2.30 pm at Ponte Serra, in the municipality of Lamon, after securing the site of the inn heavily damaged by the fire that took place shortly before dawn on Tuesday 8 November.

Fire in Lamon, state road 50 reopened to traffic in Ponte Serra

news/riaperta_al_traffico_la_statale_50_a_ponte_serra-12229192/&el=player_ex_12229236″>

The staff of Veneto Strade and the firefighters have taken steps to create a lane made with new jersey that allows traffic to be removed from the building where the falling of debris and unsafe parts cannot be excluded. A reopening longed for by the thousands of residents, commuters and students who yesterday and this morning found themselves facing the complicated and narrow alternative road system with the passage through Sovramonte, Faller and Passo Croce d’Aune.

See also  Shanghai adds 96 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 759 asymptomatic infections – yqqlm

You may also like

Chongqing’s “11.01” Shapingba epidemic involves 29 districts and...

Tricesimo, bowling alley destroyed by vandals: damages for...

All districts in the central city will implement...

Shenzhen education system conveys and implements the spirit...

Conte’s slap to the Democratic Party: in Lazio...

The Jinan Municipal Government Portal focuses on the...

Giorgia Meloni, on TV and radio her name...

The cold air will affect most parts of...

Vittorio Veneto, two gas leaks and closed streets...

Earthquake, new shocks of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy