As is the case in other European countries, even in Italy the “weight” of fines could depend on wealth: the government is studying the introduction of “an increase in penalties (traffic fines ed.) based on income”. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Galeazzo Bignami, during the presentation of the Dekra report on road safety 2022 “Mobility of young people”.

“As part of the revision of the la strada code that Matteo Salvini announced – explained Bignami – we will also carry out a specific study on the possibility of achieving a proportionality between income and penalties”.

This is because, continued the deputy minister, “if the sanction evidently also has an afflictive nature, a person who has a higher income can evidently be afflicted from a point of view of contrasting road safety phenomena with a higher sanction”.

It would not be new in Europe. In Finland, for example, the value of fines is already calculated on the basis of the wealth of the offender.

