Highway Patrol will fine from today for expired authorization

Highway Patrol will fine from today for expired authorization

Yesterday the deadline for renewing vehicle authorizations expired.

Yesterday, June 30, the deadline to renew vehicle licenses expired, thus, those who did not do so will be caught in violation as of today and subject to fines by the Highway Patrol. Drivers must go to their respective municipalities, in order to update their qualifications, which have an expiration date of June 30. In this regard, the Highway Patrol reported that there will be no extension unlike other years, so the controls will begin today.

The fine for not having the authorization or having the document expired is five minimum wages, which with the new readjustment that came into force as of today, the fine will be 515,455 guaraníes. The inspectors will also proceed to delay the vehicle, as they warned through a statement.

In recent days, many people went to the different municipalities to complete the administrative process and catch up on taxes. For this reason, in most of the municipalities extended hours were established in order to respond to users, even on the weekend the offices of the Transit Directorate and the boxes will be operational to make the collection effective, announced some municipal authorities.

