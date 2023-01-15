The rates of a total of seven tolls that directly impact the exit and entrance to the department of Risaralda and that are operated by Autopistas del Café, were adjusted for this 2023 according to the Consumer Price Index, that is, by 13, 12%.

Thus, the cost of tolls such as Pavas, San Bernardo and Santagueda today range between $13,100 for categories I (cars, campers, vans and microbuses with single-tire axles), the lowest rate, and $56,100 for category VII (7-axle trucks). ), this being the highest.

In the case of the tolls of Tarapaca I and II with exit to the city of Manizales, today they have a rate for category I of $14,500, II, III and IV, of $19,200, of V $47,800, followed by VI of $63,400 and the highest category VII of $70,800.

For consecutive years, the Circasia toll, near Filandia (Quindío), continues to be the most expensive in the Coffee Region. For this 2023, its rate for category I was set at $17,100, for II, III and IV at $22,100, for the V at $53,900, VI at $66,300 and finally VII at $73,800.

They don’t go up

During an interview for a national media, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, stated that the tolls administered by Invías and ANI will not raise prices in 2023.

“No, there will be no increase. It is a decision of the president. Currently, ANI has 113 and Invias has 30 tolls, ”he said.