News

Hiker falls along the path and fractures a tibia: rescued by helicopter

CIMOLAIS. A hiker from Trieste in 1985 was rescued in the late morning of Sunday 25 September, between 11 and 13, by the Friuli Venezia Giulia regional helicopter rescue, which intervened at high altitude, not far from Casera Roncada, on the path marked Cai 370 .

It was in fact in the surroundings of the dairy, at an altitude of 1600 meters, that the woman had fallen, causing a probable fracture of the tibia. Her husband, who was with her, had rushed to the Pordenone refuge to raise the alarm, since the area has no telephone coverage: it was the manager of the facility who called Nue112.

The teams of the Valcellina Alpine Rescue station went, together with the firefighters, to the Pordenone refuge to set up the Base Camp pending any request for helicopter support. The on-board medical technical team was hoisted directly on the spot, with a 60-meter winch.

With the wound there were two other hikers who, in the meantime, had reached her via the same path and remained in her company waiting for rescuers. Fortunately, the accident occurred not far from a clearing where the woman was immediately transported to facilitate the recovery operations, once visited and stabilized by the doctor and nurse on board.

Shortly after, around 1.30pm, there was a second call to Nue112 from a person who reported hearing cries for help in the direction of Ravedis Castle. The Maniago Mountain Rescue station then verified that it was a person calling his dogs aloud.

