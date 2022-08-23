Home News Hiker falls on the Cime di Costabella, above the San Pellegrino pass
News

Hiker falls on the Cime di Costabella, above the San Pellegrino pass

by admin
Hiker falls on the Cime di Costabella, above the San Pellegrino pass

The 34-year-old man intended to walk the Bepi Zac via ferrata.

FALCADE. The lifeless body of a 34-year-old hiker from Turin was found during the night at about 2,550 meters near the Ciadin saddle, about 200 meters further downstream from the “Bepi Zac” via ferrata on the Cime di Costabella, in the Passo area. San Pellegrino. The hiker left yesterday from the Taramelli refuge in Val di Fassa. According to the reconstruction of the rescuers, the man fell into a cliff in a section of the path where there is no metal cord. The search operations had started yesterday evening following the complaint and involved several rescue teams from both Trentino (Centro Fassa and Moena station) and Belluno (Val Biois station).

The body was identified around 1.30am. After the authorization from the competent authorities, the body was transported by land to Passo San Pellegrino.

