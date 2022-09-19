Around 2 pm the Feltre Mountain Rescue was activated following the request of a hiker in difficulty. Climbing the Viaz del Tavernaz, which from the Via di Schener climbs to the Malga Tavernaz in the municipal area of ​​Sovramonte, the 67-year-old from Senigallia (Ancona), had gone off the track, he was fine, but he had slipped and lost a shoe. From the first information he had to be near the path. A team then set off on foot to locate it and retrieve it, but after a few hours of walking, once in the vicinity – a hundred meters above – it was evident that the man was actually very far from the track, in one point challenging to achieve.

This is how the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter intervened, which found the place where the hiker was stopped by the communications he kept live with the rescuers. Hoisted aboard with a 20-meter winch, the hiker was left at his car. In the afternoon, a team from the Alpine Rescue of Cortina intervened with the off-road vehicle at the Sennes Refuge, to bring a 33-year-old Slovenian tourist back to the valley, who had injured her ankle.