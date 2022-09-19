Home News Hiker from the Marche region recovered by the Alpine Rescue in the Malga Tavernaz area
News

Hiker from the Marche region recovered by the Alpine Rescue in the Malga Tavernaz area

by admin
Hiker from the Marche region recovered by the Alpine Rescue in the Malga Tavernaz area

Around 2 pm the Feltre Mountain Rescue was activated following the request of a hiker in difficulty. Climbing the Viaz del Tavernaz, which from the Via di Schener climbs to the Malga Tavernaz in the municipal area of ​​Sovramonte, the 67-year-old from Senigallia (Ancona), had gone off the track, he was fine, but he had slipped and lost a shoe. From the first information he had to be near the path. A team then set off on foot to locate it and retrieve it, but after a few hours of walking, once in the vicinity – a hundred meters above – it was evident that the man was actually very far from the track, in one point challenging to achieve.

This is how the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter intervened, which found the place where the hiker was stopped by the communications he kept live with the rescuers. Hoisted aboard with a 20-meter winch, the hiker was left at his car. In the afternoon, a team from the Alpine Rescue of Cortina intervened with the off-road vehicle at the Sennes Refuge, to bring a 33-year-old Slovenian tourist back to the valley, who had injured her ankle.

See also  Four-handed dinner Agli Amici, a good first for Ein Prosit

You may also like

Ponte Morandi collapse: Aspi and Spea excluded from...

Covid vaccines, 45 million doses at risk of...

China epidemic: Guizhou quarantine bus tragic crash, “nucleic...

The hot autumn of inflation: 7 steps to...

How many Italians consume cannabis – Jacopo Ottaviani

Zhou Xiaohui: Was the fire in Changsha on...

A pig’s head found near the stele that...

Udine, water and debris in the street due...

Belluno, four intoxicated with tuna in two restaurants....

Scope Ratings: Italy “manageable” risk. So the market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy