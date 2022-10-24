Rescue operation during the night in San Gregorio nelle Alpi. Yesterday, Sunday, after 6pm, the Suem power plant in Pieve di Cadore was alerted by the relatives of a hiker, who was in difficulty in the Pizzocco area. It was no longer reachable and the information was sparse, until the 33-year-old from Cittadella, in the Padua area, managed to call 118 himself, with little remaining battery.

The Suem alerted the Alpine Rescue of Feltre and in the meantime the operators of the plant have traced the position of the hiker through the geolocation application. He was told not to move at all and not to use his cell phone. A fast team started immediately, with a forecast of 3 hours of walking, another followed closely.

The hiker left at 11 to complete the Pizzocco ring, a very demanding tour that requires 7 hours of walking: along the path 852 from Val Scura to Passo Forca, passing the path 851 from Passo Cimia, Forcella Intrigos, descent to San Gregorio. Except that, having reached Pian di Cimia, he had lost himself wandering around empty, only to find the track by now near darkness and without a flashlight.

With a team stopped at Forcella Intrigos to act as a radio link and guarantee communications, since, moreover, the cellular network is absent, the rescuers identified and reached the man, who was well, around 10 pm. After equipping him with a harness and front, the rescuers secured him given the difficult terrain in which he was. With him the team then went back down to the valley, towards the town of San Gregorio. The surgery closed at half past midnight.