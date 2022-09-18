Home News Hiker taken ill in the Mis valley
Hiker taken ill in the Mis valley

Hiker taken ill in the vicinity of one of the bridges of the Cadini del Brenton in Valle del Mis in Sospirolo.

To give the alarm, on Sunday 18 September, just before 5 pm, one of the woman’s companions went down to the ticket office, ten minutes away, to be able to find a field.

The 56-year-old from Paese (TV) was reached by four rescuers from Belluno, who intervened in support of the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter crew, doctor, nurse and helicopter rescue technician lowered with a 15-meter winch.

After the first treatment was given, the tourist was loaded on a stretcher, then taken to a point devoid of vegetation and hoisted on board, to be then transported to the Belluno hospital for further investigation of the case.

