REAL CERESOLE

The other initiatives proposed by the Gran Paradiso National Park for the weekend will take place in Valle Orco. Starting, Sunday 28, as part of the hiking program Walking in the Clouds, from The Great Network of the Living, an easy excursion to one of the most beautiful lakes in the Park, in places with a high level of biodiversity, to observe and understand how every living organism is in a network with all the others. It can be done in the morning, from 9.30 to 12.30, or in the afternoon, from 14.30 to 17, with meeting at the information point of the Park, in Località Serrù (Ceresole Reale), to take the shuttle.The excursion is free and is suitable for adults and families with children from 9 years of age. To participate, just show up half an hour before the time at the information point where registrations will be accepted until the maximum number of participants is reached, which is 25 people. Information: 0124/901070, [email protected] Also on Sunday 28 August, starting from the Ribordone municipal multipurpose center, in the hamlet of Boscalera, there will be Sorella aqua, humble pretiosa et casta, an easy guided excursion, from 10 to 15.30, along ancient waterways up to the Sanctuary of Prascondù with the guide of the Park and the historian Giuseppe Valperga, with lunch by the Pro loco. At 3.30 pm, inauguration of the new fountain read the fountain, thanks to the renovation project, curated by the Municipality, of the ancient source of water coming from Monte Colombo, refreshment for the pilgrims of the sanctuary of Prascondù. Following, the concert of the Armonie review in the Gran Paradiso. Info: 370/7071436. –

