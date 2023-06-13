Hints from Juan Felipe Cadavid against a journalist from Win Sports?

One of the most recognized journalists in Colombia is John Philip Cadavid. After quite a good run by Win Sportsthe communicator decided to look for new paths on the radio, where Caracol Radio became his home to be in El Alargue, where he later went on to the program ‘El pulso del fútbol’, which is why he has become an authority on this matter.

For his part, Philip Sierrajournalist in Win Sportshas been quite recognized in recent months, due to his rigor when it comes to talking about the signings that occur in national and international football, for which his popularity has also grown, to the point of being a reference in this matter for other means of communication.

It may interest you: What time does the Colombian senior team play against Iraq?

However, in recent weeks, the journalist Sierra has had to put up with many comments, in which his way of obtaining the information is questioned, because most of the time, his announcements become scoops, which has driven some colleagues out of their minds.

One of them was precisely Juan Felipe, who was with Sierra in Win, so they know his work and know the quality of journalism that each one does. However, two trills from Cadavid caused the annoyance of the fans, who criticized the journalist for his alleged hints at Philip Sierra.

“Oh, what a bigger 🤖 activation… whoever the glove falls…”Cadavid wrote on his Twitter, after several Sierra followers came to the defense of Win’s journalist, however, there is another trill that was quite controversial on social networks.

Here is Juan Felipe Cadavid’s trill: