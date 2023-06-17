Hinzenbach: The man fell from a height of 6 meters onto the concrete floor

A 30-year-old fell off a wall in Hinzenbach (Eferding district) on Saturday morning and hit a concrete floor from a height of six meters. The man wanted to install rails in a garage for a future photovoltaic system. He crawled unsecured along an outer wall below the roof and fell. A neighbor heard the cries for help and informed the emergency services, the police reported. The 30-year-old was alone when the accident happened. The injured person was treated by the rescue and emergency doctor Eferding and taken to the Wels Clinic.

