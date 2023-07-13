Home » Hiring the disabled population, pays – El Diario
From the Public Employment Agency, the job call for the disabled population was carried out, where more than 100 people participated, willing to work in different sectors of the economy. The leader of the Public Employment Agency, Hugo Ovalle Naranjo, explained that the benefits that employers can access if they decide to hire people with disabilities and can prove it range from a 200% discount on full salary payment, as well as loans with the State for infrastructure adjustments for this population and tie-breaking points in tenders.

Hammer Dandeny Ospina, who attended this job marathon, said that after the pandemic it has been difficult to find a job that suits his condition: “I really want to work, I hope I get a job that I can do according to the hand that serves me,” he said.

Upcoming job marathons

This coming Friday, July 14, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, a new marathon will be held on Calle del Encuentro for the entire population, and on July 27, at the Public Employment Agency from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon. m.

