Deep sadness among the community of the Corregimiento La Chaparrera de Yopal, for the death in a traffic accident of the young Daniel Santos Ovallos.

The young man had been reported missing by his relatives in previous days, but was found injured on his motorcycle on the road to Nunchía.

Unfortunately, the motorcycle he was riding on fell into the river and the body of the unfortunate motorcyclist was not visible from the road, so his search took time.

“How sad that our young friends are victims of accidents, we ask everyone to be very careful with these motorcycles, God have it in his glory, friend Daniel Santos Ovallos, a hug of strength for all his relatives,” the leader wrote on his social networks by The Chaparrera William Erley Wilchez.

