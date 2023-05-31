His Majesty appoints His Eminence Dr. Mustapha Benhamza as President of the new Regional Scientific Council

His Majesty renewed confidence in the scholar, Dr. Mustafa Benhamza, as His Majesty appointed him as president of the new regional scientific council, which presides over the eight scientific councils of the provinces of the eastern region.



This appointment comes in appreciation of Dr. Mustafa Benhamzah’s abundance of forensic knowledge, his sober defense of the Maliki school of thought, and his response to all invitations from all parts of the Kingdom, its cities and villages, to give lectures, and to chair jurisprudential meetings – in various legal sciences…

So congratulations to His Eminence Dr. Mustafa bin Hamzah for this lofty royal trust

This has also been the appointment of His Eminence, Dr. Mohamed Musleh, head of the local scientific council in Oujda.