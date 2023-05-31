Home » His Majesty appoints His Eminence Dr. Mustapha Benhamza as President of the new Regional Scientific Council
News

His Majesty appoints His Eminence Dr. Mustapha Benhamza as President of the new Regional Scientific Council

by admin
His Majesty appoints His Eminence Dr. Mustapha Benhamza as President of the new Regional Scientific Council

His Majesty renewed confidence in the scholar, Dr. Mustafa Benhamza, as His Majesty appointed him as president of the new regional scientific council, which presides over the eight scientific councils of the provinces of the eastern region.


This appointment comes in appreciation of Dr. Mustafa Benhamzah’s abundance of forensic knowledge, his sober defense of the Maliki school of thought, and his response to all invitations from all parts of the Kingdom, its cities and villages, to give lectures, and to chair jurisprudential meetings – in various legal sciences…

So congratulations to His Eminence Dr. Mustafa bin Hamzah for this lofty royal trust
This has also been the appointment of His Eminence, Dr. Mohamed Musleh, head of the local scientific council in Oujda.

See also  Language wise: logophile Villem Grünthal-Ridala - Lääne Elu

You may also like

New Appointment | TUCaktuell | Technical University of...

Financial Supervisory Service, Hive employee sent to prosecution...

Zulma Rey protagonist of the first tense moment...

Aduro Clean Technologies participates in panel discussions at...

Kasbah Farkhana, next to the occupied city of...

Camilo Lacouture will register as a candidate for...

Innovation Leads and Shares the Future Beijing Zhongguancun...

Donor countries delay funding for measures to stabilize...

Morocco strengthens its industrial sovereignty in partnership with...

The illegal piques returned to the Circunvalar in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy