His Majesty King Mohammed VI presides over a ministerial council

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, accompanied by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, chaired today, Friday, at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a ministerial council dedicated to ratifying draft decrees related to the military field and a set of international agreements.

The following is the text of the communiqué, which was read out by the official spokesman for the Royal Palace, Mr. Abdel-Haq Al-Marini:

On Friday, Shawwal 28, 1444 AH, corresponding to May 19, 2023 AD, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory, chaired a ministerial council at the Royal Palace in Rabat, dedicated to ratifying draft decrees of interest to the military field, and a set of international agreements.

At the beginning of the council’s work, His Majesty the King, may God protect him, asked the Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Rural Development, Water and Forests about the results of the current agricultural season, the measures that the government will take to support farmers due to the high prices of agricultural raw materials, as well as good preparation for the next agricultural season.

The Minister replied that although this agricultural season comes in the context of successive years of drought, it is expected that grain production will be estimated at 55 million quintals, an increase of 62 percent compared to the last season (34 million quintals). This season is the best compared to the last five years, which experienced a similar rain deficit.

The Minister also affirmed that the government, in implementation of the royal directives, will start implementing a program to support farmers, with a financial envelope estimated at ten billion dirhams, and that includes subsidizing imported fodder intended for livestock and poultry; subsidizing imported agricultural raw materials, in order to reduce the cost of producing a range of vegetables and fruits; Strengthening the capabilities of financing the agricultural loan in Morocco in order to increase its intervention in supporting farmers; In addition to allocating financial funds for the import of soft wheat, to ensure regular supply to the market until December 2023.

Subsequently, and as an embodiment of the care that His Majesty the King, may God bless him, the Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, has always attached to the members of these forces in various fields, especially by providing modern training and continuous training that ensures all its components carry out their duties in an optimal manner, Sadeq His Majesty the King on the following draft decrees:

A draft decree related to the organization of the Royal Military School of Administration, which concerns training in the administrative and financial fields, which is allocated for the benefit of officers, graduates of the various training institutions of the Royal Armed Forces and employees of the National Defense Department, as well as officers of the armed forces of brotherly and friendly foreign countries. Graduates from this school will obtain a master’s diploma in administration and finance, with a military supply diploma for officers;

– A draft decree to change and supplement the decree related to the organization of the Royal Air Force School, and it falls within the framework of seeking to meet the needs of the Royal Air Force in terms of human resources, by opening the possibility of admission to the first year of the licensing course in aviation for candidates holding a baccalaureate degree “Experimental Sciences Division, Physical Sciences track.” Similar to those with a baccalaureate degree in the Mathematical Sciences Division;

– A draft decree to change and supplement the decree related to the organization of the Mohammed VI International Academy of Civil Aviation, which stipulates that the students of this academy in the specializations “Air Navigation Control” and “Air Traffic Safety Electronic” will benefit from military training, given the importance and delicate sensitivity of the professions of graduates of these two specializations; This is similar to the graduates of a group of national educational institutions who benefit from this type of training, which has a positive impact on consolidating and devoting the rules of permanent discipline in carrying out their duties.

Within the framework of consolidating the relations of cooperation and partnership that bring Morocco together with a number of brotherly and friendly countries, strengthening its position and fulfilling its obligations at the continental and international levels, the Ministerial Council ratified eight international agreements, two of which are bilateral and six multilateral, concerning the Arab-Islamic space, the African space, and the multilateral level. .

At the bilateral level, these two agreements relate to the promotion of air transport services with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and cooperation in the field of commercial navigation with the Republic of Djibouti.

As for the multilateral agreements, they relate to various fields of concern for the recognition of higher education studies, certificates and scientific degrees in the Arab countries, the statute of the work center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the statute of the African Center for the Development of Mineral Resources, the general agreement on the privileges and immunities of the Organization of African Unity, as well as the agreement on equality between nationals and non-nationals in the field of social security, in addition to the agreement on the establishment of a representation of the International Center for the Development of Migration Policies in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Then, and in accordance with the provisions of Article 49 of the Constitution:

– On a proposal from the Head of Government, and at the initiative of the Minister of Equipment and Water, His Majesty the King, may God preserve him, appointed Mr. Tariq Laroussi, Chairman of the Board of Collective Management of the Ports Exploitation Company;

– On a proposal from the Head of Government, and at the initiative of the Minister of National Territorial Development, Urbanization, Housing and City Policy, His Majesty appointed Mr. Hosni Al-Ghazzawi, to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Urban Development Group;

On a proposal from the Head of Government, and at the initiative of the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, His Majesty appointed Mr. Mohamed Fekrat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricultural;

On a proposal from the Head of Government, and at the initiative of the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, His Majesty the King, may God protect him, appointed the following:

• Mr. Mohamed Benyahia, as Director General of the Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency;

• Mr. Said Moline, as Director General of the Moroccan Agency for Security and Safety in the Nuclear and Radiological Fields;

On a proposal from the Head of Government, and at the initiative of the Minister of Transport and Logistics, His Majesty kindly appointed Mr. Ghassan El Mecharfi, to the position of Director General of the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Logistics Activities;

– On a proposal from the Head of Government, and at the initiative of the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, His Majesty the King appointed Mr. Fouad Aref, Director General of the Maghreb Arab News Agency ».

