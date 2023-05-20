His Majesty the King chairs a Council of Ministers

Friday, May 19, 2023

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, accompanied by HRH the Crown Prince, Moulay El Hassan, chaired, on Friday May 19, 2023 at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a Council of Ministers devoted to the approval of decrees concerning the military field and a number of international conventions, indicates a press release from the spokesman of the Royal Palace, Mr. Abdelhak El Mrini.

At the beginning of the work of this Council, His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, asked for explanations from the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, on the results of the current agricultural campaign and the measures that the government will take to support farmers due to the rise in the prices of agricultural raw materials, as well as on the proper preparation for the next agricultural campaign.

The Minister replied that although this agricultural campaign takes place in the context of the succession of years of drought, cereal production should reach nearly 55 million quintals, an increase of 62% compared to the previous campaign (34 million quintals). This campaign is considered to be the best in comparison with the last five years which have recorded a similar rainfall deficit.

The Minister also underlined that the government, in execution of the High Royal Guidelines, will begin the implementation of a support program for farmers, with a budget envelope estimated at 10 billion dirhams, which includes support for imported food intended for livestock and poultry, support for imported agricultural raw materials with a view to reducing the production cost of certain vegetables and fruits, strengthening the financing capacities of Crédit Agricole du Maroc, in order to consolidate its support interventions for farmers, in addition to the allocation of funds for the importation of common wheat in order to ensure the normal supply of the market until December 2023.

Subsequently, and in consecration of the High Solicitude of which His Majesty the King, Supreme Chief and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, may God assist Him, continues to surround the members of the Royal Armed Forces in various fields, in particular through modern training and continuous qualification allowing all of their components to perform their duties well, the Sovereign has approved the following draft decrees:

– A draft decree relating to the organization of the Royal Joint School of Administration, which concerns training in the administrative and financial fields, reserved for laureate officers of the various training establishments under the Royal Armed Forces and personnel of the National Defense Administration, as well as to military officers of foreign countries, brothers and friends. The winners of this School will obtain the Master’s degree in administration and finance, as well as the military intendant’s degree for officers.

– A draft decree modifying and supplementing the decree relating to the organization of the Royal Air Force School, aimed at meeting the human resource needs of the Royal Air Forces, by allowing access to the 1st year to be extended of the aeronautical license cycle to holders of the baccalaureate (experimental sciences section, physical sciences sector) and this like the holders of the baccalaureate section-mathematical sciences.

– A draft decree amending and supplementing the decree relating to the organization of the Mohammed VI International Academy of Civil Aviation. This text stipulates that the students of this Academy, in the specialties “Air navigation control” and “Electronic air traffic security”, benefit from military training, given the importance and sensitivity of the professions of the winners of these two specialties. and this, like the laureates of other national educational establishments, who benefit from this kind of training with a positive effect in the consecration and consolidation of the rules of constant discipline in the accomplishment of their missions.

As part of the strengthening of cooperation and partnership relations linking Morocco to several brotherly and friendly countries, and the consolidation of the place of the Kingdom and its commitments on the continental and international levels, the Council of Ministers adopted eight conventions international, including two bilateral and six multilateral, which concern the Arab-Islamic and African spaces, as well as the multiparty aspect.

At the bilateral level, the two agreements concern the strengthening of air transport services with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and cooperation in the field of commercial navigation with the Republic of Djibouti.

The multilateral conventions concern, for their part, various fields inherent in the recognition of higher education studies in Arab countries, of its diplomas and grades, of the status of the Work Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Statute of the African Minerals Development Center; and the General Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the Organization of African Unity. They also relate to the convention on equality between nationals and non-nationals in the field of social security, and that relating to the establishment in the Kingdom of a representation of the International Center for the Development of Migration Policies.

Subsequently, and in accordance with the provisions of Article 49 of the Constitution:

– And on the proposal of the Head of Government and on the initiative of the Minister of Equipment and Water, His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, appointed Mr. Tarik El Aroussi, Chairman of the Management Board of the Société d’ Operation of Ports.

– And on the proposal of the Head of Government and on the initiative of the Minister of National Territorial Development, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy, His Majesty the King has appointed Mr. Housni El Ghazaoui , Chairman of the Management Board of Al Omrane Development Group.

– And on the proposal of the Head of Government and on the initiative of the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, His Majesty the King has appointed Mr. Mohamed Fekrat, Chairman of the Management Board of Crédit Agricole from Morocco.

– And on the proposal of the Head of Government and on the initiative of the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, has kindly appointed:

Mr. Mohamed Benyahya, Director General of the Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency and Mr. Said Mouline, Director General of the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security.

– And on the proposal of the Head of Government and on the initiative of the Minister of Transport and Logistics, His Majesty the King was kind enough to appoint Mr. Ghassane El Machrafi, Director General of the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Logistics.

– And on the proposal of the Head of Government and on the initiative of the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, His Majesty the King has appointed Mr. Fouad Arif, Director General of the Maghreb Arab Press Agency.

