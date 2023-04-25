Home » HIS SHORT LIFE WAS HELL, NOW HE RESTS IN PEACE « cde News
by admin
PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) A caravan of vehicles and motorcycles of approximately four blocks accompanied the hydrant truck of the Blue Volunteer Firefighters that moved the small coffin of the barbarically outraged and murdered girl to the “San Carlos” municipal cemetery in the General neighborhood genes.

The moving journey began minutes after 9:00 a.m. this Monday, when he left from the San Antonio de Padua chapel, in the Romero Cué settlement – ​​where he was held for a few hours – to the cemetery where he received his last goodbye and was buried.

For the terrible case there are four detainees, a 17-year-old adolescent, who appears as the alleged person responsible for the brutal and reprehensible episode, who was charged with intentional homicide and sexual abuse of children, in addition to the denatured mother – addicted to drugs – of the creature – who, according to investigations, would have traded her daughter for 30 crack rocks and 100,000 guaraníes. This woman was also charged by the Public Ministry for violation of parental authority, and for the alleged acts of abuse and intentional homicide, as an accomplice.

The other two people own a house where drugs were sold at retail and was permanently frequented by the “mother” of the minor

