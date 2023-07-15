his sister will run for the Mayor of Becerril

When in 2018 he retired from football, Martin Arzuaga He assured that he wanted to be mayor of Becerril, Cesar, his home town. “I am not a politician, but I am anticipating to the people that I am going to be a candidate for the Mayor of Becerril, because I want the progress of my land to be reflected in vulnerable people“, Told him Arzuaga to the newspaper Ajá & Qué Five years ago.

However, that dream could not materialize because sports journalism got in the way. But the political ‘flame’ did not go out, and this year he is the main promoter of the campaign of his sister, Candy Paola Arzuaga, to the Mayor of Becerril. Five years later he fulfilled his promise, but in someone else’s body.

FOOTBALL AND POLITICS

Of course, the goalscorer from Cesar has known how to move between football and politics. At the beginning of June he managed to gather thousands of people in a friendly match in becerril with figures like Óscar Córdoba, Macnelly Torres and Carlos Valdésformer players of the Colombia selection.

In each of those parties he is accompanied by the pre-candidate, his sister Candy Zuleta. She takes the opportunity to give the welcome speech, puts on the shirt and is always the protagonist. ‘The bull’for his part, has dedicated himself to preaching that the future of the youth of becerril you are far from operating heavy machinery.

“We deserve that our children have much more dreams than being heavy machine operators, electricians, without saying that it is not a decent job (…) We will continue betting on sport as a vehicle for transformation”, assured Arzuaga.

The Arzuagas, by inheritance, love politics and soccer. Candyalso a former candidate for Councilorganizes matches with women, while his brother, ‘The bull‘, every time you travel to becerril brings together thousands of people at sporting events. There they cross their two passions.

Although he is collecting signatures with the movement’we make the difference‘, At the end of june, Candy Arzuaga received the coaval of the party Conservativehand in hand with the president Efrain Cepedaand representative Ape Cuello, who has appeared in promotional videos alongside her.

MORE ENEMIES THAN DEFENDERS

With one of the strongest punches in Colombian professional soccer, Arzuaga He knew how to dodge rivals. But in politics, more than defenders, he has earned some rivals. last week hacked the account of Facebookthe platform from which she promotes her sister’s campaign.

“To those who wanted to hack me or who came to hack me, don’t worry, I’ll find him soon, that’s right: make a healthy campaign, with ideas. And another thing I tell you: Do not victimize yourself because the adviser you have already applied the one to break fences”he wrote on his Facebook account.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

