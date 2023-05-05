Home » His wife’s cancer, the death of a friend and two lawsuits affected Ed Sheeran’s new album
News

His wife’s cancer, the death of a friend and two lawsuits affected Ed Sheeran’s new album

by admin
His wife’s cancer, the death of a friend and two lawsuits affected Ed Sheeran’s new album

Instead of focusing on promoting the album he just released, he had to prove in court that his hit Thinking Out Loud is not a plagiarism of an old song by soul great Marvin Gaye.

English singer Ed Sheeran finally won the court in New York, even though he wasn’t sure about it at all. Lest he have a clear conscience, experts and various musicians agreed before the process that it was just an identical chord sequence used by every composer, but there was still the possibility that it might not turn out well for him.

Well, not only for him, but also for any other songwriter who picks up a guitar with the intention of inventing a song. Someone arrogantly wrote that this cause threatens Western civilization, and it was not far from the truth. If the plaintiff ultimately wins this court case, essentially any new pop song based on the rich tradition of world popular music would be in jeopardy.

Four chords

Ed Sheeran has become famous as a singer of simple but catchy folk pop songs. Music critics tend to recognize him and give preference to other, much less well-known singers, but no one can deny his talent, thanks to which he turned from a street musician into a world star.

When he released a new single in 2017 Thinking Out Loudit was obvious that

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Gaitán's thought is valid

You may also like

The Limestone Boat Company Limited Announces Change of...

The heyday of YouTube gags… “There is no...

Coup against Clan del Golfo: they destroy a...

Scheuch Umwelttechnik receives an order worth 70 million...

Invoking Putin at Slavín | Reports | .a...

Building the future for Chocó: Vision Chocó 2050

Endor: This time the “GT7” hype is missing

Take care of the heat wave, these are...

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Fifth Stock Repurchase Program...

TSE begins registration of independent candidates for 2024...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy