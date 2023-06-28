Home » Histonium Ballet Center, Thursday the end of year Gala
Histonium Ballet Center, Thursday the end of year Gala

We are on the eve of Gala at the end of the academic year for the Dance school Histonium Ballet Center Of Vast.

At the premises of the City of Cinema, Thursday 29 June (from 20.30) will be held on final essay with repertoire pieces ranging from classical to contemporary, starting with Adolph Adam’s “Le Corsaire” via Gershwin to Sidi Lardi’s Foi.

The HBC dance schoolunder the artistic direction of the teacher Eleonora Galanteoffers courses in classical, modern contemporary, but also historical and character dances, flamenco and tap tap, takes advantage of the guidance of highly qualified teachers such as Ioulia Sofina, Nicoletta Damiani and Alessia Demofonti and with internships with teachers from Germany and the United Kingdom United.

A special mention goes to the teacher Angela Saracens who with professionalism and love prepares our children not only for dance but also to overcome shyness and gain self-confidence, improving technique, rhythm, memory and collaboration.

The dance recital creates memories that last forever, sharing an evening of great emotion with family and friends.

