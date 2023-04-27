Historic comeback! María Camila Osorio reached the third round in Madrid

The Colombian women Maria Camila Osorio starred in a comeback against the ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (3-6, 6-4 and 6-3) and reached the third round of the WTA 1000 Madridhis best win so far so far this year.

The player from Cúcuta defeated the thirty-second seed and will face the winner of the duel between the Romanian Sorana Cirstea and the Belarusian in the next section Aryna Sabalenkasecond favorite.

The first time that the Colombian, ranked 115 in the world, reaches the third round of a tournament of this category, it took place in two and a quarter hours. She had never before played with Kostyuk.

Champion in Bogotá in 2021 and finalist in Monterrey last year and Tenerife two years ago, she reached the semifinals of the Lyon tournament, her best performance so far in 2023.

The money that María Camila Osorio has raised in 2023

Her participation in various WTA competitions has earned her several financial awards, including the one received at Lyon openwhere he reached the semifinals, have opened the way for him to continue preparing in the best way, to represent the country internationally.

In this sense, according to the wtatennis.com portal, in charge of monitoring the tennis players who are part of the WTA, the Colombian Osorio has earned a total of 143 thousand euros during 2023, not counting what is consequent in Madrid, after reaching the third round.