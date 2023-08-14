Historic Miami Mansion of Al Capone Demolished Despite Preservation Efforts

Iconic Al Capone Mansion Demolished in Miami Beach

Miami Beach, Florida – In a heartbreaking turn of events for history enthusiasts and conservationists, the former home of notorious gangster Al Capone has been reduced to rubble. The mansion, a 1920s Spanish-style residence situated on Palm Island in Biscayne Bay, was once a symbol of the city’s cultural and historical heritage. Local media captured photographs of the demolished property, which stood at the prestigious address of 93 Palm Island.

Despite passionate efforts from various groups dedicated to preserving Miami Dade’s architectural legacy, the mansion’s fate remained sealed. The property was sold in October 2021 to a limited company for a staggering $15.5 million, marking a $5 million increase from its previous purchase price. The demolition of the house has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the community, as many believed it held significant historical value.

“I don’t think we should cancel culture. The growth of South Florida was closely tied to the era of prohibition,” remarked Daniel Ciraldo, head of the Miami Dade Preservation League. Ciraldo’s organization tirelessly collected thousands of signatures in an attempt to prevent the demolition, but their efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.

For two years, the mansion had been under the ownership of 93 Palm Residence LLC, who had acquired it from real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser and real estate investment fund executive Nelson González for $10.75 million. The preservationists highlighted the mansion’s impeccable condition, boasting a recent multi-million dollar renovation, and argued that its demolition would result in the loss of an important piece of local and national history.

The sprawling property spanned an impressive 2,787 square meters and included a guest residence, an 18-meter pool, a private beach offering stunning bay views, seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a 30-meter private jetty. Originally owned by Clarence Busch of the Anheuser-Busch dynasty, the mansion shared a storied past with one of the world‘s leading beer companies.

In 1928, Busch sold the residence to Al Capone for $40,000, shortly before the mobster’s capture by US authorities. Capone, infamous for his involvement in illegal alcohol trafficking during the Prohibition era and clandestine gambling, passed away from a heart attack in the mansion in 1947, just after being released from prison.

The demolition of the Al Capone mansion marks the loss of a significant historical landmark in Miami Beach. As the city’s real estate market continues to thrive, questions remain about the balance between development and preservation. The memory of Al Capone, Miami Dade’s most legendary gangster, will live on, but the tangible connection to his life has been tragically erased from the city’s landscape.

(Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

