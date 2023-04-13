Deportivo Pereira beat Unión Magdalena 3-0 as a visitor and returned to victory in the League

Julian Andres Santa

On a perfect afternoon, where Deportivo Pereira returned to play as the current Colombian soccer champion, the Matecañas achieved a historic victory in Santa Marta by defeating Unión Magdalena by a score of 0-3. In this way those led by Alejandro Restrepo broke a new anti-record, since the redjiamarillo accumulated 47 years without beating his rival in this city. (He had already done it in Magangué and Ciénaga).

KEVIN ALADESANMI DOUBLE

Against Atlético Bucaramanga he scored his first goal with the red and yellow shirt and yesterday he scored not one, but two: Kevin Aladesanmi’s goal was opened when the team needed it most and he has already accumulated three goals in a row in his last league games, which which undoubtedly fills him with a lot of confidence to continue long.

FEATURED QUINTANA

Aldair Quintana had one of his best performances with Deportivo Pereira, saved a penalty and was key in more than three clear plays on goal, avoiding the Samarios discount and also getting a clean sheet again.

GOAL IN HIS 100TH MATCH

The midfielder from Tolima, Maicol Medina, celebrated his 100th game with Matecaña in style, scoring his first goal for the club with a great definition, partially making it 0-2. Deserved award for the player who always leaves everything on the field with the red and yellow shirt.

HE RETURNED TO THE TRIUMPH IN THE LEAGUE

Deportivo Pereira returned to add three in the championship, cutting the negative gap of six games without achieving it, in addition, he once again scored three goals away from home and the second time this year after the second leg of the Super League against National in Medellin. For the Colombian League, the last precedent was that of October 30, 2022, where they beat Bucaramanga 1-3.

REACH 16 POINTS

Emotionally, Deportivo Pereira gains a lot by returning to victory in the national tournament, where it now reaches 16 points and also shortens the negative goal difference that it brought, now remaining at -1 and maintaining chances of fighting for the classification.

Since 1975, Deportivo Pereira had not defeated Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta, it was the most elusive place of triumphs for the people of Risaraldenses.

Synthesis

MAGDALENA UNION

Ramiro Sanchez

Jermein Pena

Eder Munive

Nicholas Gil

Brian Correa

Jairo Palomino

Alex Mejia

Gianfranco Baier

Joel Contreras

Ricardo Marquez

Wilder Guisao

DT: Claudio Rodriguez

PEREIRA

Aldair Quintana

diego hernandez

sebastian quintero

Carlos Ramirez

Yilmar Velasquez

Juan Pablo Zuluaga

Maicol Medina

Eber Moreno

Yeison Suarez

Kevin Aladesanmi

arley rodriguez

DT: Alejandro Restrepo

Changes: Eber Moreno left, Jesús David Murillo entered. Sebastián Quintero left, Geisson Perea entered. Juan Pablo Zuluaga left, Jhoan Bocanegra entered. Yeison Suárez left, Juan Camilo Moreno entered. Kevin Aladesanmi left, Angelo Rodríguez entered