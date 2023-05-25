Historic U19 triple! Golden age and soon to be a professional coach?

youthAfter the Copa del Rey Juvenil and the regional league, Álvaro Arbeloa’s U19s claim the Spanish treble by winning the Copa de Campeones. Some of the talented players of this generation could see the move to Castilla and Arbeloa itself potentially making the first team.

Real Madrid’s season Juvenile A was not ordinary, it was historical! Because the team of coaches Alvaro Arbeloa did something unprecedented in Real’s U19 history: she won the championship final for the eighth time, but the national treble for the first time. After winning the cup in March, the team around captain Manuel Ángel first won the title in the regional league group in May and then the Copa de Campeones with one 3-1 win over Betis. In addition, the Juvenil A went unbeaten in 38 matches all season on Spanish soil – a treble winner has never been undefeated – and scored 157 goals in all competitions. The 84 points in their league group is also a record. The only downer to an otherwise outstanding season was losing the Youth League quarter-finals to eventual winners AZ Alkmaar.

U19 masters failures of key players in the collective

However, the season did not start as planned for the Arbeloa and Julio Carmona coaching team, because shortly after the start of the season, Marc Cucalón, the actual captain and key player, injured his cruciate ligament and was out for the entire season. However, both the coaching staff and the players managed to survive this shock and deliver top performances on the pitch as a team. The Blancos U19s were able to cope with the second cruciate ligament rupture of the season and the loss of another key player with Pol Fortuny in April and successfully end the season. In the absence of the injured players, other players managed to steal the spotlight and convince.

Golden vintage with Gonzalo and Manuel Ángel

Some of these very talented players are sure to make a splash at Castilla next season or maybe even in the first team? With Gonzalo Garcia the royal offspring provided the best scorer with 35 goals, in midfield conducted play designers and the heart of the team Manuel Angel what was happening on the field and threw himself into every duel despite his short height of only 168 centimeters. On the offensive, Gonzalo also shone Cesar Palacios with 16 league goals and five more in the Youth League. But in addition to these conspicuous players, there was also a player who acted a little under the radar but impressed with consistent performances: central defender and vice-captain Manu Serrano. The 19-year-old convinced as the perfect complement to partner Jacobo Ramón, as a fast, agile and strong tackle defender and shone in the final of the Copa de Campeones as a goalscorer when he met Gareth Bale with an overhead kick like he did in the 2018 Champions League final.

14′ GOLAZOOOOOOOOOOOO MANU SERRANO!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOUTH A 1-0 REAL BETIS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oBiVCR8QAD — Real Madrid Factory (@FabricMadrid) May 20, 2023

Arbeloa puts the pieces of the puzzle together for success

The fact that this team worked like a well-oiled machine was mainly due to coach Álvaro Arbeloa, the real icon knew perfectly how to form a team and find the perfect types of players for his game system. Because in addition to the two long-term absences, Arbeloa also had to hand over Julen Jon Guerrero on loan to SD Amorebieta in the winter, and there were also Edgar Pujol, Raphael Obrador and Nico Paz most of the season at the Castilla and not available for the Juvenil A. However, the 40-year-old Spaniard knew how to integrate young players perfectly, so he included players from the 2005 vintage with Jacobo, Yusi and Chema as regular players. In addition, he also relied on even younger players who attracted attention in the lower categories at La Fábrica and are seen as promising for the future, such as Jesús Fortea or Paulo Iago – both born in 2007.

Arbeloa alongside Ancelotti next season?

The way he leads the team and the performances he has shown on the pitch make the former European and World Champion a good choice for senior management at Real Madrid. So his name is brought into play as the successor to the likely outgoing assistant coach Davide Ancelotti. It would be a big career move for Arbeloa and the Castilla post will also become vacant with the likely departure of Raúl González Blanco, although women’s coach Alberto Toril is seen as the favourite. In any case, the former Real legend seems to have a great coaching career ahead of him, which could end up as head coach at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu – similar to Zinédine Zidane, who also learned as Ancelotti’s assistant coach in 2013/14.

It will be just as exciting to see which of the youngsters can draw attention to themselves in the upcoming, higher tasks – from the defensive to the offensive, there are a few names that you can already make a note of. In other words: Real Madrid finally seems to have a “real” golden generation again – the national treble without a single defeat is a great proof of that.

Video highlights from the cup final

Video highlights from the championship final

