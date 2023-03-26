Morocco continued to impress the world by defeating Brazil 2-1 in a friendly in Tangiers today, Sunday, in its first match since achieving the historic achievement of qualifying for the semi-finals in the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Sofiane Boufal put coach Walid Regraki’s team ahead in the 29th minute, crowned with a quick counterattack.

Brazil, led by interim coach Ramon Menezes after Tite left after being knocked out in the World Cup quarter-finals by Croatia, equalized through midfielder Casemiro after goalkeeper Yassin Bono made a mistake in the 67th minute.

Substitute Abdel Hamid Sabiri snatched the victory with a powerful shot inside the penalty area 11 minutes before the end.

The match comes as part of Morocco’s preparations for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, after becoming the first to qualify for the tournament in Ivory Coast.