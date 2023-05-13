Historical! Camila Osorio in the round of 16 of MASTERS 1000 in Rome

The Colombian women camila osoriowho knocked down the French Caroline García, number four in the world, this Saturday in the third round of the WTA 1,000 in Rome, is “very happy with the result” but is already thinking about a round of 16 challenge in which she wants to “enjoy and pass it good”.

Osorio stormed the central court of the Foro Itálico where this tournament is held and prevailed with authority over the fifth favorite, reaching the round of 16 for the first time in a tournament of this category.

“I feel very happy, grateful to God for this victory, excited, proud, happy, calm… I obviously have many mixed emotions for being in the second week of a Masters 1,000 for the first time and for the victory against the number four of the world,” he told EFE at the end of the game.

“It’s absurd to have the privilege to play against her and win it, it was wonderful”he insisted.

The Colombian commented on how she managed her victory against the first player to win in the top-10: “She is a very aggressive player, she really likes to get on the court and put pressure on, so I focused on moving my legs and controlling what I could control. I was calm and I kept calm thinking about the ball by ball”.

Osorio will face Brazilian Beatri Haddad Maia (12) in the fourth round, a match that she wants to enjoy above all.

“I am very happy with the result but already focused on the next game. I really want to enjoy, have a good time, play the best tennis, which is what I’ve been doing, enjoying every opportunity to play on the court without thinking about anything else,” he said.

“Now my coach will prepare for the next game but for now I can focus on what I can do, which is the main thing: having the best attitude, trusting in myself, believing in God to help me move forward and having a good time in the pitch,” he said.